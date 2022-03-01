Metro & Crime

2 sales girls docked for alleged N54m theft

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two salesgirls were on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N54million from the proceeds of artificial hair they sold for their employer. The defendants are; Chiamaka Agboso, 34, and Chinwe Asionye, 37.

 

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police prosecutor attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mr. Williams Ologun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime between March and November 2021.

 

He said that they committed it at Krishair Nigeria Ltd., located at No. 33, Breadfruit St. off Oke-Arin St. in Balogun Market, Lagos. Ologun said that the defendants were employed as salesgirls and were meant to sell the artificial hair and collect payments for the company.

 

He stated that the defendants, how  ever, allegedly sold the hair and stole some of the proceeds of the sales for eight months. The offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 prescribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy, while287stipulatesthree years imprisonment for the offence of theft.

 

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Linda Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum. She said that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

 

She held that the sureties must also show proof of employment, proof of their sources of income and must have their addresses and offices verified by the court. Balogun adjourned the case until March 10, for mention

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Doctors embark on indefinite strike over half salaries

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Doctors within the service of the Ondo State Government Tuesday embarked on indefinite strike over the plan by government to pay only 50 percent salary. Last week, organised labour in the state agreed to recieve half salary after Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had stated that borrowing to augment payment of salary was no longer sustainable. But […]
Metro & Crime

Coroner to meet family’s lawyer Dec 15

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…Parents to organise candle light for deceased students today …call for change of management, security guards, CCTV The Lagos State Chief Coroner has fixed December 15, 2021 for a meeting in response to the request by the family’s lawyer over the request for a coroner’s inquest into the circumstances leading to the death of Sylvester […]
Metro & Crime

One year after, Prof Elusiyan’s killers unknown

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Osun State chapter, yesterday expressed sadness over the failure by government to apprehend and prosecute killers of Prof. Jerome Elusiyan of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, (OAUTHCH), one year after.   Elusiyan, a professor of Paediatrics Endocrinology, was killed last year on his way from the Irruah Specialist Teaching Hospital, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica