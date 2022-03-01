2 sales girls docked for alleged N54m theft

Two salesgirls were on Monday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N54million from the proceeds of artificial hair they sold for their employer. The defendants are; Chiamaka Agboso, 34, and Chinwe Asionye, 37.

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police prosecutor attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Mr. Williams Ologun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime between March and November 2021.

He said that they committed it at Krishair Nigeria Ltd., located at No. 33, Breadfruit St. off Oke-Arin St. in Balogun Market, Lagos. Ologun said that the defendants were employed as salesgirls and were meant to sell the artificial hair and collect payments for the company.

He stated that the defendants, how ever, allegedly sold the hair and stole some of the proceeds of the sales for eight months. The offences contravene Sections 411 and 287 of the criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 411 prescribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy, while287stipulatesthree years imprisonment for the offence of theft.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Linda Balogun, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum. She said that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of three years tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She held that the sureties must also show proof of employment, proof of their sources of income and must have their addresses and offices verified by the court. Balogun adjourned the case until March 10, for mention

