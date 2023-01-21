Metro & Crime

2 shot dead, 2 injured as gunmen invade APC meeting in Ebonyi

Yet to be identified gunmen have killed two persons believed to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

 

The incident reportedly took place in Mkpuma Akataka Community in Izzi Local Government Area of the State.

 

Reports have it that APC meeting was going on late Friday in the community when the gunmen stormed the venue and opened fire.

 

The hoodlums who were said to be two in number reportedly operated with a motorcycle.

 

They were said to have quickly sped off having completed their mission.

 

Two persons were confirmed dead while two others are receiving treatment at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

 

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer Chris Anyanwu failed.

 

 

 

 

Reporter

