2 village chiefs, 5 others arrested over Edo train attack

The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the Jan. 7 train attack which resulted in the kidnap of 20 passengers at the Igueben train station.

Chris Nehikhare, the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, said this when he briefed newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

Nehikhare said that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, saying that the two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

“The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” he said.

Speaking on the Lassa fever outbreak in the state, Nehikhare said that the Federal Government and its agencies had failed to moblise to the state in spite of all appeal for help from the government.

