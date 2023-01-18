Metro & Crime

2 village chiefs, 5 others arrested over Edo train attack

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the Jan. 7 train attack which resulted in the kidnap of 20 passengers at the Igueben train station.

Chris Nehikhare, the state’s Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, said this when he briefed newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting in Benin on Wednesday.

Nehikhare said that seven other suspects had also been arrested in connection with the incident, saying that the two remaining passengers in captivity had also been rescued by security agents.

“The success story in the kidnapping is that five persons and two village chiefs have been arrested in connection with the incident and they are helping with investigations,” he said.

Speaking on the Lassa fever outbreak in the state, Nehikhare said that the Federal Government and its agencies had failed to moblise to the state in spite of all appeal for help from the government.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu initiates Police-Youth relationship

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

In a bid to forestall deadly clashes between young Lagosians and the police, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has initiated a Police-Youth Interactive Dialogue to bridge the communication gap and strengthen the relationship between law enforcement personnel and young people in the state. Speaking at the interactive session organised by the Ministry of […]
Metro & Crime

Fayemi extols virtues of Olumilua as late former Ondo Gov interred

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The late former Ondo State Governor, Evang. Bamidele Olumilua has been described as a leader who valued self-respect. Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, who made the remark, said Olumilua was never a contract-seeking individual seeking material acquisition. The governor said the late Olumilua never wavered from speaking the truth to power owing to the […]
Metro & Crime

UNIBEN community, family, mourn passing of retired don

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The death has occurred of a retired lecturer and administrator at the University of Benin, Prof. Barnabas Agbonifoh, He passed on September 12, 2021 in Benin City.   The burial, according to a statement, has been slated for Tuesday September 28, 2021 with Service of Songs at All Saints Event Hall,  Uniben, Ugbowo Campus by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica