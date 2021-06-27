2 years of 9th Assembly: We’re unhappy with NASS, say Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and President, Benue Cultural Organisations, have taken a swipe at the 9th National Assembly and said that the parliament has not lived up to expectations.

The socio-cultural organizations, through their spokespersons, in different interviews with Sunday Telegraph, said this in their midterm assessments of the parliament. National Publicity of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said the NASS fell below expectations of Nigerians.

He said: “The ninth National Assembly, on aggregate, has not lived up to the demand of the present situation. “There are lots of areas where proactive steps by the National Assembly would have prevented or at least, mitigated the downward slide that the country is going through now.

For instance, we believe very strongly that had the NASS performed its constitutionally- assigned oversight functions properly, what happened or is happening in the security arena would have been prevented or at least minimized considerably.

“By this, we mean a situation in which money appropriated to empower and kit the military and other agencies in charge of security are diverted elsewhere. This diversion has adversely affected the capacity of these agencies to deal with the security challenges that the country is facing now.”

The Afenifere spokesman stated that although the head of the National Assembly, Senator Ahmed Lawan, was quoted as saying during their inauguration in 2019 that he would approve every bill brought in by the Executive arm, “we never thought that the NASS under his watch would be this ineffectual.”

He continued: “It is another indication of how inept it is in the face of monumental challenges that the country is grappling with”.

By this, the body’s spokesman was referring to the declaration by the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, a few months ago, that the National Assembly has no power to summon Mr. President to appear before it. “In short, we have no hesitation to say that the present National Assembly has fallen short of expectations.

One thing it can do to redeem itself is to ensure that the present alteration of the 1999 Constitution it is doing produces a Constitution that restructures Nigeria into a Regional Federation where power is truly decentralized.”

Speaking in the same vein, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said that the dalliances of the Lawanled National Assembly to the executive was inimical to the development of Nigeria. This, he attributed to the emergence of the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in which the executive exerted considerable influence.

This, he continued, made Nigerians to think that the current NASS is a rubber stamp.

Also, he said that the inability of the National Assembly to check the massive accumulation of foreign loans by the executive was further proof that Nigerians may not expect much from the current lawmakers. He said: “The 9th National Assembly from the beginning, I knew it’s bound to fail because I was a member of the parliament.

So, when the executive arm of government influences or determines the leadership of the National Assembly, it becomes a problem. “There is a separation of power, which is envisaged.

The theory of government is no longer there. The theory of separation of power is already diminished by the time the executive influences the emergence of the leadership in the National Assembly. Then, the separation of power which is expected in democracy is thereby eroded and diminished.

“Evidently, there is no way the apple can fall far away from the parent tree. So, the Ahmed Lawan leadership of the house is strongly attached to the executive and to the general public, there is no separation of power between the executive and the legislature.

And it’s very unhealthy to democracy. If we must practice democracy, you might look at it from its essential and vital tenets of separation of power.

But evidently, from what is happening and the way it’s going about, it’s very unfortunate.” “Let me add that the legislature, whatever is happening in Nigeria today, the legislature owes it a duty to Nigerians.

They should realize that they owe great duty to Nigerians because they are supposed to be the representative of the masses and people of Nigeria. Every time you hear about a supplementary budget, loan this and that; it’s unfortunate, you’re mortgaging the future generation and I have never heard the National Assembly object to the rate with which the executive is accumulating loans.

“As a political scientist myself and a former legislator, I feel bad about what is happening because there is no separation of power and it’s not healthy for our democracy.”

Also, weighing in, President Benue socio-cultural organizations, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, admonished the National Assembly not to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to overshadow them but continue to enact laws that have direct bearing on the people they represent. He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has lost control of the country.

The National Assembly is not part of the executive arm of government. So, it is not everything that they will go along with Mr. President. They are representatives of everyone in this country.

So, they should be working to satisfy the people they represent and not Buhari who has lost control of this country, Buhari to me has lost control of this country”.

However, he gave the National Assembly a pass mark for enacting “a lot of Bills in the last two years that have helped to transform the country”, but expressed worry that some of the Bills have not seen the light of the day.

Also, the Apex Northern socio-cultural and political organization, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), through its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, disclosed that if the National Assembly did not change the public perception about them, their tenure will end badly.

The ACF spokesman disclosed that putting everything in perspective, the assembly should have done better. Yawe also noted that even though they have tried, they could have done better.

According to him, the public see the National Assembly as a stooge to the Executive arm of government; a development he said, was not good enough and urged them to work towards redeeming themselves before the end of their tenure.

