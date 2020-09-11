20 abducted in Abuja community, say residents

We rescued five during shootout –Police

Residents of Tunga Maji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said gunmen invaded their community and abducted over 20 persons. A resident of the community, Ezekiel Denzi, said the gunmen kidnapped over 20 people after a prolonged gun battle with vigilantes in the community. Another resident, Pious Bala, said the gunmen eventually overpowered the vigilante group who tried to resist them. He said: “It is very unfortunate that such an incident is happening in this hard period. We could not sleep throughout the night. It’s this morning that the vigilantes told us about 20 people were abducted. “We heard last week that the authorities were informed of the entrance of Boko Haram members in Abuja but nobody took the report seriously.

We are appealing to the government to intervene before all of us are killed.” Meanwhile, FCT Police Command said five people were rescued from the gunmen. The FCT Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, said that officers of the command engaged the abductors in a gun duel before rescuing five abductees. He said efforts were being made to rescue the remaining people. Manzah assured residents that the police were working out measures to ensure that every resident in the nation’s capital was secured.

He said: “The command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on kidnap of some persons on 10th September, 2020 about 1.30am at Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger State, a joint team of police operatives from the command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims. “Meanwhile, a concerted effort has been deployed to rescue the remaining five victims that are still with the hoodlums who escaped into Niger State through a nearby forest that is surrounded by rocky terrain. “The command reassures members of the public with its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT.”

