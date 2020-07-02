News

20 APC groups back Buhari, Military on fight against insecurity

At least 20 All Progressives Congress, APC’ groups, under the aegis of APC Youth Movement and Development Forum (APC-YMDF) has pledged their support to President Muhammadu Buhari and the military in the fight against insecurity.

The APC youths made this vow at a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja after a meeting of the 20 groups also held in the nation’s capital.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Comrade Ahmed Suleiman, representing the Buhari’s Youth Emancipation Strategy (B-YES), called on all other APC groups and supporters of the President to rise up for the administration and not allow criminal elements break its ranks.

According to Comrade Suleiman, this has become crucial as “agents of darkness of late have relentlessly seized the security situations which they have created to come hard on our very patriotic Service Chiefs”.

Among others, Suleiman disclosed that there is an ongoing mass mobilisation of groups for street protests and rallies against Buhari’s policies and programmes, especially insecurity.

More worrying, he noted that these same groups is fuelling nefarious individuals and organisations strictly for political reasons to fulfil their evil desires against the president and the Security Chiefs.

Despite all these, Suleiman added that the military has held its own, maintaining an enviable level of security of lives and properties in the country.

As a party, the APC groups expressed total support and appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonishakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen, Tukur Buratai and other Security Chiefs.

It also vowed to defend and stand by all actions, policies and programmes of President Buhari.

