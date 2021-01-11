Metro & Crime

20 burnt to death in Bauchi auto crash

At least 20 passengers yesterday lost their lives in a motor accident at Tirwun area of Bauchi State. The victims of the accident, which involved two vehicles, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition. It was learnt that the only survivors were two females, who sustained injuries.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the accident in a telephone interview. According to the PPRO, the accident occurred about 3pm. He said: “The accident involved 22 passengers who were in two different vehicles, an 18-seater ‘Hummer’ bus belonging to Borno Express Mass Transit and a Golf car. The Hummer bus had 18 passengers while the Golf had four

 

“The Borno Express bus was heading to Maiduguri (in Borno State) from Jos (Plateau State) while the Golf car was  coming from Misau and was heading to Bauchi. “Immediately we were called, our men from the Motor- Pol Department rushed to the scene for the rescue operation.

 

They conveyed all the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi. “Among the 22 passengers, 20 of them were burnt beyond recognition while two females survived the accident.”

 

The PPRO added that the victims’ bodies were deposited at the mortuary of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi. Wakil said the two injured were taken to the same hospital where they were receiving treatment.

