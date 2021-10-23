News Top Stories

20 crude oil refiners roasted to death in Rivers community

Emmanuel Masha

About 20 illegal crude oil refiners have been roasted to death while many others sustained serious burnt in Rumuekpe Community in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State. The incident occurred on Thursday night at a make shift local refinery in Okwuche village while the victims were processing their illegally acquired crude oil to petroleum products like kerosene, diesel and fuel. Some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and could not be identified. A source said that while the crude oil was being processed, an explosion occurred that quickly lit up the place.

The source added that a similar accident occurred in Rumuekpe Community about two weeks ago, and that some persons lost their lives to the incident. The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, however, did not state the number of casualties, pledging to give an update.

News

Man invades Ogun school with thugs to attack teacher for beating his daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The police in Ogun State yesterday arrested a 35-year-old man, Abidemi Oluwaseun, for allegedly invading a public school with thugs to attack a teacher who he accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter. The suspect was arrested together with one Fayesele Olabanji, 25 and Alebiosu Quawiyu, 24, who he allegedly contracted to attack his daughter’s teacher. […]
News

Reps pass bill to establish Maritime Security Fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund and other matters related thereto (2020). Leading debate on the bill at the plenary, sponsor of the bill, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau), said the essence of the bill was to provide for […]
News

COVID cases exceed 150,000 as NCDC confirms 16 new deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s count of coronavirus infections surpassed the 150,000 mark on Thursday with 877 new cases confirmed in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). It’s been almost one year since the country confirmed its index case of the coronavirus. With the latest figures over the past 28 days, the curve of new cases […]

