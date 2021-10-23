20 crude oil refiners roasted to death in Rivers community

About 20 illegal crude oil refiners have been roasted to death while many others sustained serious burnt in Rumuekpe Community in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State. The incident occurred on Thursday night at a make shift local refinery in Okwuche village while the victims were processing their illegally acquired crude oil to petroleum products like kerosene, diesel and fuel. Some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and could not be identified. A source said that while the crude oil was being processed, an explosion occurred that quickly lit up the place.

The source added that a similar accident occurred in Rumuekpe Community about two weeks ago, and that some persons lost their lives to the incident. The spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, however, did not state the number of casualties, pledging to give an update.

