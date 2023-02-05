20 days to Presidential election: Anger, frustration as Nigerians queue for fuel, cash, PVC

Nigerians across the country are groaning under harsh conditions occasioned by the various government policies such as Naira redesign, removal of subsidy on petroleum products, lack of power and what have you. The crisis came to a head in the last two weeks when they could neither get money across the counter in the banks nor the Automatic Teller Machines (ATM). Buying and selling was hampered thus leading to loss of profits. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, with reports from correspondents chronicles the sad tales of Nigerians across the nation.

Majority believe that banks are in union to frustrate Nigerians against the new notes by hoarding them and or selling to politicians or highest bidders. In the South West for instance, the frustration is in measures. First, Nigerians mostly in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states are suffering incessant power supply capping the high level of ongoing frustrations in the country. People queue on daily basis for their needs. Most frustrating of the present condition is the queuing at different Automated Teller Machines, (ATM) to withdraw cash for their various needs and transactions. Unfortunately, most of the ATMs were not bringing out money. Most got stranded at the ATM points. And the banks were also not paying the new naira notes, especially as the January 31st deadline date drew near.

They were rather collecting the old naira notes and not paying out new notes. This gave the great opportunity to many Money Agents otherwise known as Point of Sales (POS) operators. It is currently a swell time for them to cash in on the helpless and desperate situation most Nigerians now find themselves. They are really making a kill as they charge outrageous amounts on cash withdrawn through them. They make excuses that they also spend cash to buy cash, which they dispense variously to Nigerians but their charges are at cut throat levels. For instance, they charge N1,000, on every N10,000 while others charge N300 on N2,000 and N200 on every N1,000. On larger amount like N30,000, they charge N1,500.

A situation an individual is complaining, another is willing to make the sacrifice to part with the huge charge so as to get cash. And in some cases, some of the POS operators do not have cash to give customers, making it more frustrating. The situation got real bad and messy that Nigerians turned against one another to fight either in rejection of old naira notes, denied payment inside banking hall, failed online transaction, disorderliness at ATM points e.t.c.. An ugly situation happened in one of the branches of a second generation bank, where a lady went topless to protest non payment of money, several failed attempts at the ATM to withdraw money.

Due to this ugly developmet, she couldn’t provide for her family. She went topless to protest this, lamenting, crying and shouting that, “I am not leaving this banking hall unless I get paid. For past three days, my children cannot feed neither can they go to school because of several failed attempts to withdraw and the bank is now denying me of my money.

I am no more interested in putting my money in the bank but give me all of the balance and let me go.” A popular POS operator by the Redemption City of God gate, off Lagos- Ibadan Expressway said he and his colleagues had no choice but to ration how much they pay. “Otherwise, we will run out of business. There is no cash in the bank.

I had to go to a grocery seller, somewhere in Mowe market, Ogun State, to take the cash on her and pay her charges. That is why we are charging N300 on N2,000.” That is the exact situation with most POS operators in Lagos. Another unbearable condition biting into the bone marrow of Nigerians is the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which has turned to Golden Fleece! Consequently, the long queues result to unpleasant and serious traffic congestion on the roads and in the streets. Nigerians queue in the scorching sun to buy PMS popularly known as petrol at N185, N195 and N205. But for those who can afford and are willing to buy the PMS product at N350, N375 and a little above, they move away from the queues. They couldn’t get cash at the POS, ATM or inside the banks. It is indeed terrible times in Nigeria. Inflation of goods, foodstuff and other essential commodities among others, are biting challenges Nigerians are facing. Prices of foodstuff have doubled in the markets, thereby bringing about more lamentations, more hard bargaining arguments in the market places. Transportation fares are also not friendly at all.

Fares are now at the mercy and discretion of commercial bus drivers, depending on the amount they bought fuel at filling stations or black markets. A Mini bus driver said they have to patronise black market as, “we buy a keg of five litres at N1,500, which is cheaper than going to queue up at filing station where you pay N310 per litre. You spend more time and at times, when you get to the pump, they tell you it is finished. But with this, I just go in and five minutes I get what I want and I am off.” He disclosed that they pass on to commuters the high cost of fare as transport fare has jumped from N150 to N300 from Berger to Ikeja. PVC collection is another version of frustration for those who want to exercise their voting rights. As a matter o fact, PVC collection has become the proverbial, getting a life lion’s left eye-very difficult. This is despite government’s encouragement (holidays for PVCs collection), several jingles and skits urging every Nigerian to go get PVC to enable Nigerians vote in the right leader. Some ladies had to feign pregnancies so that they could be attended to at the PVC collection centres.

Residents groan over Naira design, fuel price in Ondo

Few days to the general election, men and women, young and old have been on long queues waiting to access the new naira notes and fuel, which have become scarce commodities in different parts of Ondo State. The long queue at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of different banks in the state has crippled social and economic activities as many people could not access money for any transaction including buying and selling in the markets. To worsen the situation, the petrol stations in the state are no longer using Point of Sales (POS) machines, making it difficult for those who did not have cash to purchase petroleum products in the state. Also, the technology for transferring money has been extremely slow, making it difficult for people to transact businesses in different parts of the state. The operators of POS have hiked their prices as N10.000.00 which usually attracted N100.00 charge is now N1.000.00, reducing the purchasing power of inhabitants of the state, who now fear spending the available cash with them.

Money agents make a kill in Oyo

In Oyo State, the naira redesign has caused a lot of hardships for residents as the new notes are hard to come by in banks and at ATM points. Where they are dispensed, limited amounts like N1,000, N5,000 and at most N20,000, could be withdrawn at a go. The POS operators who buy the new notes from Bank Managers charge as much as N2,000 on N10,000. An operator in the Ibarapa area of the state said: “Banks charge us as much as N100,000 commission to get N1million new notes out. So, as business people, we also have to charge our commission to break even.” A customer, who went to a bank to withdraw was asked by the bank officials to transfer money into an account, and was then told to go outside the banking hall to collect the cash from a POS operator. “N5,000 commission was collected on N100,000. I had to part with it because I needed the money urgently. See what Nigeria has turned into, ‘Naira gaining over Naira in Nigeria.’ Very ridiculous, and nobody is being made a scapegoat among those perpetrating the illicit dealings.” For the PVC collection, as a result of late rush, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Rahmon Adeniran Tella, had to extend the closing date for collection of PVCs two times to allow everybody get it. Upon this, the REC on Wednesday announced that about 800, 000 PVCs still remained uncollected by the voters, in spite of persistent voter education and sensitisation being carried out by the electoral body. Fuel scarcity is still biting very hard as very long queues even cause traffic jams wherever fuel is dispensed. Major marketers sell between N200 and N220 per litre as against the official N190. Independent marketers however dispense fuel at between N350 to N400 per litre. Black market operators on the streets sell a 5 litre keg of fuel at the cost of N2,500.

Rural dwellers steps in banks in Niger

In Niger State, those feeling the impact of the Central Bank of Nigeria new Naira notes mostly are villagers from the rural areas who now sleep at banks. Last Month, a family of a bride-to-be in Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State rejected the old N1,000 and N500 notes presented as the bride price by her suitor’s family.

A family member of the suitor said: “They told me they don’t have anywhere to change the old notes. So, I want to take it to the bank, pending when we get the new notes.” For the PVC collection, most eligible voters who did transfer since last year are yet to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) as the Niger State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claimed theirs have not been sent from the headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the persons who expressed their disappointment told Sunday Telegraph that they have always checked the INEC office for collection until they were told that those who registered between June and July 2022 had ICT issues and won’t get their PVCs until this week but still haven’t gotten it. Confirming the issue, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Yusha’u Garki, explained that “those affected are mainly those who did transfer from one location to the other.” According to him: “There is nothing to fear or worry about. The headquarters is aware and the ICT department is on it.

I can assure you that everyone will get their PVCs.” Also, the incessant insecurity challenges in the state has caused more harm as most villagers in the rural areas have moved to various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps while others moved to their relatives in either Minna, Kontagora, Suleja or Mokwa, although, the government and security agencies are making efforts to curb the situation. There are still queues at various major marketers and the NNPC filling stations. There were long queues at Oando, Bovas Matrix and A.Y.M Shafa filling stations in parts of the state. Sunday Telegraph observed that PMS is sold at between N200 and N350 depending on the filling stations. However, the Niger State Government decried the fuel scarcity in Minna, adding that its attendant high prices is artificial and has therefore vowed to sanction hoarders of the commodity. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, explained that the people of the state had grappled with difficulties occasioned by the artificial scarcity and arbitrary pricing of PMS, hence the need for government to take drastic action with a view to ameliorating the situation.

Ekiti residents burdened by fuel scarcity

In Ekiti State residents are groaning under challenges they are facing in getting new naira notes and how old notes are being rejected for transactions. This is just as the residents are burdened by fuel scarcity cum increase in pump price. When Sunday Telegraph visited some banks, it observed that residents trooped out in large numbers to deposit the old naira notes. Banks were over crowded as customers lamented hardship they faced in using the old naira despite still legal tender.

A bank customer, Ajayi Oluwaseyi, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said the operators of Point of Sale (POS) now charge between N100 to N200 on a N1000 “This is outrageous. Our government claimed the naira redesign is introduced to check corruption and all sorts but the masses are the most affected. You can see a long queue in the bank.

“We all came here this morning amidst high transport fare over fuel scarcity. Commercial drivers, motorcycle riders, commonly called Okada riders are rejecting the old money and some of these people on queue are also electorate, who would still go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC). The situation is not normal anymore and becoming unbearable.” Another customer, who narrated her experience in one of the new generational banks said, “the queue was much. I wanted to collect N10.000 but I was given N2000 in N50 notes.” A bank official, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said, “there was shortage of the new notes in the bank but there is hope. As time goes on anyway, the new naira would be well circulated.” However, Head of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) in Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Bamisile, said the agency has sent out its officials to banks across the state, “to monitor the process on how new notes are being issued to customers” A commercial motorcyclist, Ajibare Idowu, said they reject old notes from passengers because, “petrol stations are not collecting old money from us. After being on the queue for long time, it is devastating when an attendant rejects your money,only for one to go back home, frustrated.” A POS Operator, Fisayo Olajide, said: “Apart from spending a lot of time in the banks, we pay some bankers to collect the new naira notes at very small amounts. That is why the increase in the POS charge.” In Ekiti state, black marketers sell at the rate of between N600- N700 while petrol stations sell between N300-N350 per litre. Shuttle buses that plied towns to the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, EKSU on Tuesday, January 31st withdrew their services over plan to increase the fare from N200 to N400. One of the drivers, Idowu Akinyemi, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, said the fare increase became necessary, “because of the outrageous fuel scarcity which has continued to linger . An EKSU student, Mercy Olabode, said she had to take bicycle from town to the campus, “when I waited for a very long time and saw a lot of passengers waiting on the road, some trekking because they could not see the minibus otherwise called Korope to take them to the campus. The bicycle I took to campus collected N1000.” The EKSU Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on the phone said: “The scarcity of bus on campus according to the commercial drivers was because of fuel scarcity and hardship they face in getting petrol, adding that the situation will come to normal anytime soon.

Kwara

A businessman, Olaniyi Babatunde said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) might have taken an informed decision regarding the redesigning of N200, N500 and N1000 bank notes, with the hope of strengthening the Naira and beefing up security of lives and property, among other reasons. However, the policy has been having adverse effects on Nigerian citizens, particularly the poor masses and average Nigerians. There is paucity of the newly redesigned bank notes, causing customers to queue endlessly in the banks to collect money from ATMs, with little or no success at all. The redesigned bank notes, in most cases, are not loaded in the ATMs, but instead, only N100 notes, which are not affected by the redesigning policy, are available for customers. The extension given to the use and collection of the affected bank notes from January 31 to February 10 does not help matters at all. “Fuel scarcity is biting hard on daily basis. It is not only scarce but costly. Here in Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, petrol stations that have fuel are selling it not less than N400 per litre. This is causing a lot of hardship as transportation fare and prices of commodities have skyrocketed.” Hajia Bilikisu Aremu said: “The present situation in the country is terrible. The naira redesign, which is supposed to be a seamless transition from old currency to new has brought about undue hardship to the people. Cash is not readily available; people are being extorted before they could get cash. The charge for withdrawal at POS too has increased. It’s really a terrible situation. “The PVC collection too is another problem. To collect the PVC after registering is a tug of war. After staying on the queue for a long while, the grumbling will be like, “it’s not yet available, check back later,” such unnecessary stress. “Fuel scarcity is another terrible experience. Not only is it scarce but the pump price has skyrocketed to an outrageous amount. Imagine queuing to buy fuel at more than N350 which is double the normal price. This has led to increase in the price of transportation and other goods which has brought about additional hardship to the masses. “Not to talk about the increasing rate of insecurity in the country. It’s really alarming. News of kidnapping here and there. Security officers are also oppressing civilians. In fact, the situation of the country is really depressing and not encouraging.”

Not best of time for Abia residents

This evidently is not the best of times for the people of Abia State. With multifaceted existential challenges, the people groan helplessly under the weight of Naira redesign, PVC collection, fuel scarcity, all exacerbated by the galloping pump price of fuel, where it is found. Among the problems, the painful reality of unavailability of the redesigned bank notes and scarcity and high cost of fuel are the worst. Mr Ukandu Oko, a resident of Umuahia lamented the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol. He said he bought a liter for N380 in one of the few filling stations that had the product. Most of the filling stations in Umuahia do not have the product. Those who have sell between N380 and N430. Isaiah Onuoha, told Sunday Telegraph that he bought a litre for N430 on Wednesday in Umuahia. Rather than abet, the fuel crisis is increasing and biting harder by the day. However, the Independent marketers like Oando on Aba Road sold at N193 per litre on Wednesday. But only a few of them have the product. The fuel situation has adversely affected both inter and intra city travels. In the capital city of Umuahia, intra city travels now cost between N150 to N200 from the former fare of N100 and N50. The fare keeps increasing to reflect the current pump price of fuel. The worst is the absence of money. The redesigned naira notes are not available in the banks. The banks now ration withdrawal. While some banks pay a maximum of N10,000 others pay N2,000. Across the counter withdrawals, which cannot exceed certain amount, is made in N100 and N50 denominations. The extension by CBN has made little difference in the suffering the people are subjected to. Life is generally becoming unbearable for the people especially in the rural areas. A journey to the hinterland has increased by 100 per cent. The situation has also affected the price of foodstuff. For instance, a paint of Garri (Cassava flakes) that sold for N1,000 now sells for N1,300. And rice depending on the brand goes for as much as N2,500 and N4,000 per small paint plastic.

The collection of PVCs in Abia State has not been easy as the people would need to grapple with the high cost of transportation to their local government headquarters. Sunday Telegraph checks revealed that the tables of the INEC Area Electoral Officers still have trays of stacks of uncollected cards.

Situations may impact negatively on elections in Edo

Events preceding the conduct of the 2023 general elections scheduled to hold between February 25 and March 11, 2023 are set to negatively impact on the smooth conduct of the elections. Among these events include the naira redesign, the scarcity and hike in price of petroleum products, which have made it difficult if not impossible for people to live normal life. That also seems to foreclose the chances of a hitch free election if nothing serious is done to arrest the situation. In Edo State, the choking forces of scarcity and hike in fuel price emerged from the horizon, disrupting economic activities, as the price of the commodity was hiked from the official N185.00 per litre to almost N 700 per litre, prompting a protest that shut down the state capital on Monday. Speaking during the protest, former Coordinator General, EDOSCO, Comrade Omobude Agho, said the citizens of the country have been taken for granted and have been constantly meant to suffer untold hardship in the midst of abundance. He said the recent hike in the petroleum pump price is anti-people and Nigerians can no longer endure the present hardship. Agho said the prices of things have gone up while the minimum wage has remained stagnated. “Fuel has become N700 and minimum wage is N30,000. Bag of rice is over N50,000 and the minimum wage is still N30,000. “You cannot move from point ‘a’ to ‘b’ unless you have heavy budget, while the minimum wage remain the same. We think we can’t continue like this in this country and we are coming out to say Nigerians must take action,” Agho said. Similarly, POS operators and bank customers in the state are groaning over unavailability of cash, not even the old notes which its deadline has been postponed to February 10th, 2023. According to Alfred Odaise, a POS Operator, who deposited N4million on Sunday, January 29th, ahead of the previous January 31st deadline but was only given N5,000 on Monday, when he went back for his money. “This is very frustrating. I took about N4million to the bank on Sunday to beat the January 31st deadline and when the CBN postponed the deadline, I went back on Monday but was only given N5,000.” Also, Mr Tony Abolo, a Veteran Journalist and Political Commentator, said if the reason for the new policy is to curtail vote buying, there is no price too much to be paid to have a sane society. “Unfortunately, the Nigerian government never explains rational for its policies. So, it makes it difficult to either agree with them or vehemently disagree with them but they gave us the impression that it is for public good; that it is targeted at vote buying, and if that is the intention, who did not know that vote buying is a cancer that needs to be addressed, anyhow you want to do it.” Comrade Isaac Olamikan, a customer of one of the new generational banks complained of inability to get the new notes, even when spending hours in the bank “I think Nigeria is cursed. Why did I say Nigeria is cursed? You want to stop using the old currency but you are not making the new ones available to customers in the bank. You can’t withdraw over the counter, ATM or through the POS. The experience is terrible. I can’t imagine myself staying in a queue for hours because I want to withdraw a paltry N20,000. I have to leave, because I have other things to do.”

Groning tension in Kano

There is growing tension, anguish and serious uncertainties among the citizens of the ancient city of Kano, as the Naira, both old and new currency disappeared from circulation, thereby making small businesses to be grounded. Sunday Telegraph observed that most of the POS operating centres have completely shut down while bank premises and their halls continue to receive unprecedented crowds of Nigerians seeking the currency swap. It is even a more terrible situation as most banks are without the new naira notes despite several warnings by the Apex Bank against hoarders of the new naira notes, but most customers cried that nothing is coming out of the banks. Hajiya Hadiza Assamau said for third time, she has been going to several banks but only once was she able to get just N4000 from the ATM before it just suddenly stopped working. One Alhaji Sani narrated to Sunday Telegraph that on the first day he was at the bank where he managed to follow a queue of over 400 people ahead of him but decided to leave for the following morning but he was wrong as the following morning by 5am, about 200 persons were already in front of him and even at that, the machines were not dispensing money. The suffering on the Naira swap was not alone as fuel scarcity hit Kano with most filling stations permanently locked down and the few ones operating sales at N355 to N400 per litre. Speaking on a Radio News Program, the Kano Controller of the CBN, Ibrahim Umar Biu, said as the Apex Bank, they are trying their very best including doing a ‘Door to Door’ swapping for Nigerians more specifically those at the rural areas.

INEC decries low collection of PVC in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried low collections of permanent voters card in the state. πThis was disclosed by the Deputy Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Muhammadu Rabiu, at the state INEC office, Birnin Kebbi, though he didn’t disclose the number but said that there are huge number of uncollected permanent voters card.

On the functions of the newly deployed technology Bimodel Voter accreditation system (BVAS), he said the system was deployed to ensure one man, one vote and to check rigging arising from over voting because shortly after ballot cast, sorting and counting, the presiding officer will return to the BVAS to check the number of accredited voters, which must either tally or fall below the accredited voters which is not a problem to the electoral umpire. However, A resident and a businessman in Badariya area of Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Hussain Issa, lamented over the new policy of money redesign, adding the policy has caused more hardship in the country. He urged the Federal Government to reverse the policy until the economy of the country improves. Hussain, who also linked the fuel scarcity to the hardship in the country, appealed to the Federal Government to make fuel available to the people so as to reduce the tension.

Bayelsa

With just few weeks to the 2023 general elections, things are already happening negatively in the country, starting from the non- availability of new naira notes to scarcity of fuel. Also the JAMB registration is another problem that is being under reported as the candidates now go the CBT centres and JAMB offices severally without being attended to while some part with N2,000 before they are attended to. In Bayelsa State, although the collection of PVCs were initially stressful, gradually, it became easier as the voters cards were taken straight to the wards of each various local governments. But currently Bayelsans are groaning under the hardship of fuel scarcity as a liter of fuel in black market now is N700, N500 or N550, depending on how the person wants to sell. Ironically, the black marketers sell their own litres of fuel right in front of the filling stations. Also the naira notes, both new and old ones cannot be assessed in the state now as POS operators’ trade with the naira notes. For instance, to collect N5000, attracts a charge of N100 for a N1000, meaning that for N5000, you will get N4000. In each N10, 000, you will be given N9000. But as at Thursday evening, it has gone up to N3,000 for every N10,000 and N1,500 for every N5000. At Fidelity Bank, Ekeki Branch, Yenagoa, the bankers told this Sunday Telegraph that they were directed by CBN not to pay anybody at the counter with both new and old naira notes while at their ATM points, people were seen struggling to the get the notes. And for those who operate corporate account without ATM cards, they were ordered to do transfer to the various recipients no matter how many persons. And as at the time of sending this report, one of the customers affected confided in this reporter that he was yet to get feedback concerning the supposed transaction as the bank was yet to make the necessary transfers.

