20 DAYS TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: CANDIDATES, SUPPORTERS BATTLE OPPONENTS

As the presidential election draws nearer, a dark cloud of uncertainty is hanging on the horizon as key political actors and political parties have pulled off their gloves to fight dirty in a desperate bid to have an upper hand at the polls. In the last one week, Nigerians have witnessed a series of altercations between the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and their arch rival, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the mob attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari while on a visit to Kano State. A trending online video showed what appeared to be the presidential convoy being pelted with stones as it rode through the street of Kano.

There was also a second video which showed a crowd of people, with some bearing a mock coffin of the APC, preparatory for its burial. It is significant that the later video was shut in Katsina, the home state of Buhari and those in the mock funeral procession were heard shouting – APC! Ba ma yi, which means, APC! We don’t want again! While the PDP has interpreted both video clips as indications that the ruling party was losing grounds in places it considered as traditional “vote banks,” the APC had seen these as the handwork of opponents and mischief makers, who are out create negative impressions about their party.

In fact, while the Presidency has dismissed the pelting as contrived, the APC has pointedly accused the PDP of masterminding it. The two political parties have also expressed diametrically opposed views on the fuel scarcity and the currency redesign policy, which have brought untold hardship to Nigerians. While the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to kick against these policies because he thinks they are targeted at him, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, appears somewhat unperturbed about the same policies, apparently because he believes they could brighten his chances of winning the elections.

Meanwhile, the APC presidential standard bearer, Tinubu, has alleged that some fifth columnists in Aso Rock, were behind his current travails. According to him, the current nationwide fuel scarcity and the hardship arising from the scarcity of the new Naira notes were designed by his detractors, who want to limit his electoral prospects. Indeed, he has pointedly accused a clique in the Presidency of plotting to cause a political crisis in order to foist an interim government on the country. Addressing a campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Friday, Tinubu alleged that the fifth columnists were planning to cause frustration and hardship among Nigerians, in order to spark nationwide protests that could lead to postponement of the general elections. Hear him: “They are hoarding Naira so that you can be angry and fight.

They want confusion, so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government. But we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats the rat poison will end up killing itself.” In response to these speculations, a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has asked Nigerians to be very vigilant and not take the alleged threats to the elections lightly. Addressing delegates at a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in Abuja, Ezeife drew the attention of the forum to alleged plans by some anti-democratic forces to cause mayhem in order to scuttle the forthcoming elections. According to him, the plot by some people to disrupt the polls must not be wished away as a mere rumour, as those behind the threats were desperate and could go to any length to achieve their goals.

