News Top Stories

20 DAYS TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: CANDIDATES, SUPPORTERS BATTLE OPPONENTS

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

As the presidential election draws nearer, a dark cloud of uncertainty is hanging on the horizon as key political actors and political parties have pulled off their gloves to fight dirty in a desperate bid to have an upper hand at the polls. In the last one week, Nigerians have witnessed a series of altercations between the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and their arch rival, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the mob attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari while on a visit to Kano State. A trending online video showed what appeared to be the presidential convoy being pelted with stones as it rode through the street of Kano.

There was also a second video which showed a crowd of people, with some bearing a mock coffin of the APC, preparatory for its burial. It is significant that the later video was shut in Katsina, the home state of Buhari and those in the mock funeral procession were heard shouting – APC! Ba ma yi, which means, APC! We don’t want again! While the PDP has interpreted both video clips as indications that the ruling party was losing grounds in places it considered as traditional “vote banks,” the APC had seen these as the handwork of opponents and mischief makers, who are out create negative impressions about their party.

In fact, while the Presidency has dismissed the pelting as contrived, the APC has pointedly accused the PDP of masterminding it. The two political parties have also expressed diametrically opposed views on the fuel scarcity and the currency redesign policy, which have brought untold hardship to Nigerians. While the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has continued to kick against these policies because he thinks they are targeted at him, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, appears somewhat unperturbed about the same policies, apparently because he believes they could brighten his chances of winning the elections.

Meanwhile, the APC presidential standard bearer, Tinubu, has alleged that some fifth columnists in Aso Rock, were behind his current travails. According to him, the current nationwide fuel scarcity and the hardship arising from the scarcity of the new Naira notes were designed by his detractors, who want to limit his electoral prospects. Indeed, he has pointedly accused a clique in the Presidency of plotting to cause a political crisis in order to foist an interim government on the country. Addressing a campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Friday, Tinubu alleged that the fifth columnists were planning to cause frustration and hardship among Nigerians, in order to spark nationwide protests that could lead to postponement of the general elections. Hear him: “They are hoarding Naira so that you can be angry and fight.

They want confusion, so that the election can be postponed. What they want is an interim government. But we are wiser than them. We will not fight. Any rat that eats the rat poison will end up killing itself.” In response to these speculations, a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has asked Nigerians to be very vigilant and not take the alleged threats to the elections lightly. Addressing delegates at a meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in Abuja, Ezeife drew the attention of the forum to alleged plans by some anti-democratic forces to cause mayhem in order to scuttle the forthcoming elections. According to him, the plot by some people to disrupt the polls must not be wished away as a mere rumour, as those behind the threats were desperate and could go to any length to achieve their goals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze hails British court for granting Ekweremadu’s wife bail

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has praised a London court for granting Beatrice, wife of ex-Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, bail. Ekweremadu and his wife are facing trial for conspiring to traffic a homeless man David Ukpo Nwamini into Britain to harvest his kidney for their daughter. The group […]
News

2023: Enugu to migrate from agric to agro-allied industrialisation – Mbah assures citizens, investors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State governorship flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, has assured the people of the state, as well as investors and members of the business community that his administration is poised to transform Enugu State from subsistence agriculture to a hub of agro-allied industrialisation which will be driven by technology. Mbah […]
News

Owo Massacre: Enough of these killings – Catholic Laity Council

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria has called on Christians to defend themselves, noting that every life is sacred and nobody has the right to take it in whatever way, be it under the guise of religion, ethnic or political differences. National President, Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, Sir Henry Yunkwap (KSJI), while addressing journalists […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica