20 dead, 16 hospitalised in Cholera outbreak in Adamawa

No fewer than 20 residents of Gbalang community of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State have died as a result of the recent outbreak of cholera in the state. The residents who called on the state government to intervene in addressing cases of cholera outbreak in the area said the disease has claimed twenty (20) lives while about 16 of them are hospitalised. Speaking in a mobile phone interview yesterday, Youth Leader of Gbalang community, Mallam Umar Sadau (Sarkin Matasa), said that in the last few days they have lost 20 people and 16 are receiving medical treatment at Numan General Hospital and Gbalang Dispensary.

Sadau stated that the disease (cholera) which is currently ravaging the community has taken its toll on the community, lamenting that when a victim become affected such person can die same day or the next, if no medical attention is given to him or her. He added that they have reported the matter to Health officials of Numan Local Government Area, but no response yet. Confirming the incident, Director Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Laori Celine said the outbreak reported in their records was that of Numan council as a whole.

Dr. Laori explained that record has shown that 15 cases were reported with one (1) dead, noting that interventions have been accorded to the communities in area of source of water and Hygiene awareness. She said that some Nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) with specialisation on health and census have been engaged by the Ministry and are working on the situation in the area

