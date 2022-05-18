20 die in Kaduna-Abuja highway auto crash

…as bus rams into stationary trailer

Twenty travelers are said to have died in a road accident involving a trailer and a passenger bus along the ever busy Kaduna–Abuja highway. The accident was said to have taken place at about 4:30Am in the early hours of yesterday. New Telegraph gathered that majority of those killed were male even though it has not been ascertained where the bus was traveling to. Two persons were said to have survived the accident after the fully loaded bus crashed into the stationary trailer. The state Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Hafiz Muhammad, has confirmed the incident and blamed the development on either fatigue or over speeding. He also warned travelers against night journey, saying that there was always the risk of accident when traveling in the night. “The bus crashed into a trailer carrying Cement and then burst into flames. Twenty two people were inside the bus out of which 20 died, 17 male adults, 2 women and a minor. They said the trailer was parked when the bus went under it. It was terrible because we always caution bus drivers against night journey.”

