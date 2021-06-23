20 die in Ogun tanker explosion, Ekiti auto crash

At least 20 people lost their lives yesterday in auto crashes in both Ogun and Ekiti states. In Ogun State, two people died while 13 vehicles were burnt when a fuel tanker exploded at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, about 18 people were said to have died in the second accident, which occurred on the Ilumoba-Aisegba Road in Ekiti State.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, told the New Telegraph in Abeokuta that six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt in the explosion which occurred about 6.20 a.m. Umar said the explosion occurred in front of Romona Trailer Park on the expressway.

He said: “The fire was serious. Six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt in the explosion.’’ The sector commander explained that one person had so far been rescued and taken to a private hospital at Ogere. He also disclosed that the bodies of the deceased had released to the relatives for burial. Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), advised motorists plying the road to use alternative routes The TRACE spokesman, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that the tanker, which was laden with fuel, suddenly burst into flames, affecting other vehicles.

He said: “Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to re-link Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. “In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/ Remo-Saapade to re-link Lagos Ibadan Expressway.” Meanwhile, witnesses said that apart from those who lost their lives in the Ekiti State auto crash, several other people also suffered serious injuries. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said in a statement that only seven people died in the accident. Abutu said the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, and the state Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, visited the scene of the accident on Ilumoba-Aisegba Road. Mobayo and Egbeyemi, according to the PPRO, also visited the Emergency Unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) where some of the victims were currently receiving medical treatment. He said: “It should be noted that about 0600hrs (6am) today being 22/06/2021, a luxury bus with registration number BDG 47 WT and one Hummer bus with registration number ABC 82 XH had a head-on collision on Ilumoba- Aisegba Road which led to the death of seven persons including the driver who were inside the Hummer bus while several others inside the luxury bus sustained different degrees of injury. “A team of traffic personnel from Ode Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) immediately mobilised to the scene, rescued the injured survivors to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado- Ekiti and evacuated the seven confirmed dead bodies to the mortuary.” Abutu explained that the luxury bus was heading to Lagos from Kano while the Hummer bus was going from Lagos to Abuja before the accident occurred. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mobayo, commiserated with the families of the deceased travellers and prayed God to grant their souls eternal rest. “The commissioner also wished the victims who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery.”

