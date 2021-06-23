Metro & Crime

20 die in Ogun tanker explosion, Ekiti auto crash

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

At least 20 people lost their lives yesterday in auto crashes in both Ogun and Ekiti states. In Ogun State, two people died while 13 vehicles were burnt when a fuel tanker exploded at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Also, about 18 people were said to have died in the second accident, which occurred on the Ilumoba-Aisegba Road in Ekiti State.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, told the New Telegraph in Abeokuta that six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt in the explosion which occurred about 6.20 a.m. Umar said the explosion occurred in front of Romona Trailer Park on the expressway.

He said: “The fire was serious. Six tankers, five trucks and two cars were burnt in the explosion.’’ The sector commander explained that one person had so far been rescued and taken to a private hospital at Ogere. He also disclosed that the bodies of the deceased had released to the relatives for burial. Meanwhile, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), advised motorists plying the road to use alternative routes The TRACE spokesman, Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that the tanker, which was laden with fuel, suddenly burst into flames, affecting other vehicles.

He said: “Vehicles moving inbound Lagos should go through Saapade-Ode/Remo-Iperu-Sagamu to re-link Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. “In addition, vehicles moving inbound Ibadan should also go through Sagamu-Iperu-Ode/ Remo-Saapade to re-link Lagos Ibadan Expressway.” Meanwhile, witnesses said that apart from those who lost their lives in the Ekiti State auto crash, several other people also suffered serious injuries. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, said in a statement that only seven people died in the accident. Abutu said the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, and the state Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, visited the scene of the accident on Ilumoba-Aisegba Road. Mobayo and Egbeyemi, according to the PPRO, also visited the Emergency Unit of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) where some of the victims were currently receiving medical treatment. He said: “It should be noted that about 0600hrs (6am) today being 22/06/2021, a luxury bus with registration number BDG 47 WT and one Hummer bus with registration number ABC 82 XH had a head-on collision on Ilumoba- Aisegba Road which led to the death of seven persons including the driver who were inside the Hummer bus while several others inside the luxury bus sustained different degrees of injury. “A team of traffic personnel from Ode Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO and some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) immediately mobilised to the scene, rescued the injured survivors to Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado- Ekiti and evacuated the seven confirmed dead bodies to the mortuary.” Abutu explained that the luxury bus was heading to Lagos from Kano while the Hummer bus was going from Lagos to Abuja before the accident occurred. He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mobayo, commiserated with the families of the deceased travellers and prayed God to grant their souls eternal rest. “The commissioner also wished the victims who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

First Lagos civilian gov, Jakande, dies at 91

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…for burial today My dad’s last moments, by son He was an outstanding administrator, says Sanwo-Olu First elected Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, is dead. He will be buried today according to Islamic rites. The former Minister of Works passed on yesterday morning in Lagos at the age of 91. Until his […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Two petitioners in Kwara narrate how officers threaten them to implicate Saraki

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Two petitioners before the Kwara State judicial panel of inquiry on the #EndSARS protest, in Ilorin on Wednesday, narrated how they were tortured and humiliated by men of the now disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The petitioners, Alhaji Kehinde Gobir and Alhaji Shuaib Jawando, who accused the SARS officers of alleged high depth of impunity […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica