 20 die in two road crashes

No fewer than 20 people on Tuesday died in two road crashes in parts of the country, New Telegraph has learnt.

In the same vein, there was an Otukpo lone crash which occurred same day without claiming any life. This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem.

The two road crashes occurred along Lagos-Ibadan and Mokwa routes.

The statement revealed that 18 people (all male adults) were involved in the Ibadan crash, out of which 10 were killed, six injured and the rest rescued without any injuries.

In the same vein, as at the time of filing this report, 10 victims were killed in the Mokwa crash, nine of which were confirmed dead on the spot and the remaining only victim died in the hospital.

The statement read “The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu has decried the incessant violation of legal speed limits and noticeable traces of dangerous driving behaviours exhibited by drivers during the Christmas celebrations, and warned perpetrators of such bad road use culture to desist henceforth as the corps will not spare them when apprehended.

“He also pointed attention to hazards of night journeys as the two of the three crashes occurred during the early hours of the day, apparently linked to night driving.

“He stated this following the wanton violation of speed limit and indulgence in dangerous driving, which led to the avoidable crash that occurred at 0630HRS, along Ibadan-Lagos route, a few minutes’ drive before Guru Maraji area, Oyo State; the Mokwa fatal crash which occurred at 3:30am and the Otukpo lone crash which took place at exactly 11.35am on December 27, 2022.

“According to preliminary investigation conducted into the fatal crashes, the Ibadan avoidable menace is a lone crash that involved a Toyota bus bearing the following registration details TRK135ZY. While the Mokwa crash involved a trailer transiting from Lagos which had a head on collision with a bus and the Otukpo lone crash involving a bus registered as NAK77XA which occurred as a result of a fallen tree that blocked the highway.

18 people (all male adults) where involved in the Ibadan crash, out of which 10 were killed, six injured and the rest rescued without any injuries.

In the same vein, as at the time of filing this report, 10 victims were killed in the Mokwa crash, nine of which were confirmed death on the spot and the remaining one victim died in the hospital.

“While zero fatality was recorded in the Otukpo lone crash, the injured victims have been taken to St. Daniels Hospital Otukpo for urgent treatment.

“Meanwhile, the six victims who were rescued with different degrees of injuries during the rescue operations of the Ibadan crash were giving adequate first aid by the corps’ medical rescue team before moving them to Ibadan Central Hospital for proper medical attention. While the remains of the killed victims were deposited in Adeoyo General Hospital Morgue in Ibadan, Oyo State.”

 

