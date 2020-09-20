20 elite runners for Kaduna Marathon

It was another epoch making moment in the history of Kaduna State as the state announced the organisation of the maiden edition of the state’s half marathon.

Speaking during the World Press conference at the Government House Kaduna on Saturday, the chairman of the steering committee of the Half Marathon, Jimi Lawal, revealed that the organiser already invited 20 elite athletes (10 males and 10 females) while the form will be on the internet for others interested to be part of the race.

While declaring his support for the race, the governor of the state, Malam El-Rufai revealed the intention of his government to make sports in the state a business and not just a recreation.

The former FCT Minister also announced his commitment to running during the race with the caveat that he will only cover 5km of the race taking into consideration his age and health.

He noted, while planning for the marathon, Kaduna is aware of the preventing measures for the COVID-19 Pandemic and will follow strictly all the health protocols during the race. “We are doing our best to restore Kaduna back to its glory years, where anybody in Nigeria can retire to without ethnic or religious sentiments,” the governor said.

“The Kaduna Marathon is not my initiative, but that of our team of technocrats. You need not to compliment the governor L for this, this huge initiative is that of the dedicated team. “We are doing our best to restore Kaduna back to its glory years, where anybody in Nigeria can retire to without ethnic or religious sentiments,” he said.

Take off point for the Kaduna Marathon 2020, which is expected to cost the state roughly N300 million to organise, is the Muritala Muhammed Square and the race will pass through the three major local governments in Kaduna and also the metropolis to carry the people along the historic event.

The winner of the elite race of over 21km race will take home a cash prize of $10,000, while the top 10 winners will all get cash prizes with the 10th placed taking $1,000. Local winner in the male and female categories to get N3milion each, with the 10th placed getting N250,000.

