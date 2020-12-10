20 feared dead, several injured in Ogun cult clashes

Terror is spreading through Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, as 20 people were feared dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in clashes between members of two dreaded rival cult groups.

New Telegraph gathered that the clashes, which started two weeks ago, spread till this week, leaving no fewer than 20 persons, including innocent persons dead. A source in Ijebu-Ode told New Telegraph that members of the dreaded Eiye and Aiye confraternities were involved in the clash, which subjected residents of Ijebu-Ode and its environs to a serious panic.

The affected areas included: Epe garage, Ejinrin road, Adefisan, Ibadan garage, Onirugba and Tatina, old Benin- Ondo road, among others. The source explained that a woman and her daughter, who were in a commercial tricycle, popularly called Marwa, were shot dead during the clash.

He explained further that, members of the rival cult group targeted the rider of the tricycle who belonged to another cult group. An apprentice, whose identity could not be ascertained, was killed and his arm chopped off in an attack by another cult group. Several persons were reportedly killed in Epe garage, Ejinrin road, Ibadan-garage and Adefisan during the cult clash which left people scampering for safety.

It was further gathered that few other persons lost their lives in Onirugba, old Benin-Ondo road and Oke-Owa. On Monday, two persons were reportedly killed behind a popular hotel in Oke-Aje.

The source said cumulatively, no fewer than 20 persons have been killed in the cult clashes. The cultists reportedly engaged in daylight shooting of their rival cult group members and in the process stray bullets hit and killed some innocent persons in the area. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, but, denied that innocent persons were killed. Oyeyemi disclosed that the command had the list of those that were killed.

