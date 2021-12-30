News

20 jostle for Soun of Ogbomoso’s vacant stool

At least 20 people have expressed their interest in the vacant Soun of Ogbomoso stool. The throne became vacame following the passing of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade 111, on December 12 aged 95.

 

New Telegraph learnt yesterday that those eyeing the stool are from the eight ruling houses, with 10 said to be from the Laoye ruling family, said to be the next to produce the new king.

 

The source, who revealed that all applicants had obtained the form to contest the stool, said, “The number of contestants angling to succeed our late Oba Oyewumi is increasing.

 

“Presently, there are five ruling houses based on the Oyo State gazette, but six to seven years ago, the court ruled and added additional three ruling houses. So, we have eight existing ruling houses in Ogbomoso now.

 

“The ruling house that will produce the next candidate is Laoye and it has over 10 candidates. “The Are Ago of Ogbomoso next to the Soun at a meeting of Parapo on Monday confirmed that the number is increasing on a daily basis.

 

As of now, I can tell you that over 20 candidates have indicated interest in the position.”

 

