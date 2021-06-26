News

20 million Nigerians live with viral Hepatitis –CFID

The Centre For Initiative and Development (CFID) based in Jalingo has said that 20 million Nigerians are living with viral hepatitis. Mr. Danjuma Adda, Chief Executive Officer of the organization, made the revelation on Friday at a one day planning meeting for the 2021 World Hepatitis Day (WHD) in Jalingo. Adda said that 1.3 million people die globally of hepatitis yearly.

He also said that one person dies every 30 second globally due to hepatitis related illnesses. Adda, who is the president elect World Hepatitis Alliance (WHA), said that 60 million people lived with the disease in Africa, adding that it’s prevalence can be found between 15 to 19 per cent in Taraba. He however, noted that actions on control and prevention by the government was weak, calling on all stakeholders to engage in hepatitis elimination camping. The CEO however, commended Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba for being the first governor to scale up hepatitis programme in Nigeria.

He also appealed to the governor to invest more to end its prevalence in the state, stressing that the CFID is making frantic effort with the view to tracking the campaign to the grassroots. Adda attributed alcohol consumption, herbal medicine and concoction as factors worsening hepatitis situations in victims.

