20 Nigerian doctors died from COVID-19 in last one week – NMA

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 20 Nigerian doctors have been said to have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus in the last one week.
Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), FCT Chapter, Dr. Enema Amodu, who made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja, said the doctors included consultants, professors and some resident doctors.
Amodu, who raised concerns over the consistent rise in figures daily, said healthcare workers were often at risk of exposure to infections, as they were the first responders to patients.
He said: “For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week.”
While stressing the catastrophic nature of the second wave of the virus due to non-adherence to non-pharmaceutical measures put in place to curtail its spread, Amodu called for urgent action to contain the pandemic already ravaging the world.
He further appealed to patients to restrain from hiding their past medical conditions to ensure the safety of health workers across the country, adding that some doctors contracted the virus as a result of poor knowledge of patient’s medical history and travels.
“The world is already facing the second wave of the pandemic and this is so overwhelming. The second wave is more catastrophic because a lot of people have gone back to their old ways of doing things.
“To our patients, as you come to the hospitals please oblige us. Wear your face masks, tell us the truth about your past medical condition. Stop holding any information back,” he pleaded.

