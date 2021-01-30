Metro & Crime

20 people die in multiple accident in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Twenty people have reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly multiple auto crash at Olokonla, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba Expressway in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State. Seventeen of the 20 were reported to have been burnt beyond recognition in the auto crash.

One person, however, was said to have survived as he was rescued without any form of injury.

The accident, it was learnt, was as a result of over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

It was also gathered that the multiple auto crash, which occurred at about 3a.m on Saturday, involved three vehicles – a  Blue colour commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, white colour commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck BRK534YX and white colour Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KEY479YE.

An eyewitness account said loss of control by the driver of the Toyota bus, while he was trying to overtake a lorry loaded with pepper and a truck that was ahead of him, led to a head-on collision with another truck that was coming at the opposite direction, and there after caught fire.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, and the Director of the State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, confirmed the accident.

