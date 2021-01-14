News Top Stories

20 UITH doctors contract COVID-19

At least 20 doctors have been infected with COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Badmus Habeeb, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He said that members of the association were battling with the pandemic based on available resources.

“About 20 of our members have been infected with the virus in the past two to three weeks. “I must reiterate that this is not the best of times for us, our families and the affected patients,” he said.

Habeeb, however, said that the discovery of COVID- 19 vaccine has brought hope and relief to the people. “There is a poor resource setting in the country, where basic necessities to make the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines easy and possible, are not readily available.

“So, it therefore seems we may never be able to get the vaccine anytime soon. Base on available evidence, COVID-19 vaccine is effective and there is no reason why Nigerians should not follow the guide of scientific evidence, especially with proper information,” he said. He advised government to provide necessary resources and incentives to health workers across the country to help curb its spread. “The public should adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols as announced by NCDC,” he said.

