20 women ready to join stormy world of bus driving

Miss Stephanie Zion beamed a triumphant smile as her name was called as one of the trainees who would receive a loan to begin transportation business, which was a leap to a promising future. A future where she will be an income earner rather than borrowing money from friends and relatives, or living from hand to mouth as had been her lot before. Definitely, Zion has every reason to be happy.

She was one of 20 women, who had been drilled for three months on how to drive and ride on Lagos State’s busy highways. The women were not just trained to drive and ride, they were also trained on how to curtail road accidents and be an example to other motorists.

The initiative to train and empower the 20 women was the brainchild of the Ivanah Wheels on Women Initiative (IWOW) in collaboration with AA Rescue, MoneyTrust Microfinance Bank and Stallion Auto Keke Limited. These women were recently trained to become drivers, cyclists and owners of their own transportation businesses. Zion, while commended the organiser and sponsors for the privilege given to them, stressed that if not for the sponsors and organiser, there wouldn’t have been training, let alone loan facility. Zion said: “We promise that we will tell other women about this programme, so that they can also benefit from subsequent training. Let me use this opportunity to urge my fellow trainees to be courageous and put in their best. No matter what, they must never feel inferior or suffer from low self-esteem.

I want to also promise that we will make the best use of the vehicles and be good ambassadors, and show good examples. We can achieve our goals and together attain greater heights.” The initiative did not just create job opportunities for the women; it also could make them become potential employees of labour.

The completion of the training was marked by a graduation ceremony which took off with a thanksgiving service held at Ava Maria Catholic Church, Ikate Eleguishi, Lekki, Lagos State. At the latest graduation and lifetransforming programme, the trainees and beneficiaries expressed joy for the rare opportunity. Our reporter learnt that the trainees, who were seen as less privileged, were randomly selected for the training. The women’s ages fell between their late 20s and 40s. Some of them are even university degree holders. After the training, the women were given bank loans, with the organiser standing as surety.

The loans were for them to buy vehicles and tricycles, and then refund within one and a half years. The parish priest of Ava Maria Catholic Church, Reverend Father Dominic Onouha, in his message, “Be Fruitful,’’ said any person who did not want to work should not eat as there was no room for a lazy man or woman. His words: “There is dignity in labour and that was why Paul laboured to fend for himself rather than depend on the church to provide for him. The ability not to work begins with the mind, which is why God has given people different gifts according to their abilities. We should start with a little beginning and God will bless the works of our hands.”

Onouha urged the trainees not to abuse the privileges given to them, but to make good use of the training in order to empower themselves and others around them. He also commended the founder of I-WOW for the good work, particularly in impacting lives positively. The founder of I-WOW, Mrs. Judith Bulama, explained that the nongovernmental organisation, (NGO), which is known for breaking barriers, was established to help people struggling to survive. Bulama further stated: “If I see anyone struggling, I always want to assist the individual.

I discovered that so many times, these same people would come back to request for more help and I would keep giving them. It is not that they are lazy, but they are trying to see how they could make ends means. One day, I was in a friend’s office where he interviewed a married woman for a menial job. I wasn’t happy with what she was being offered.

I later had the opportunity of discussing with the lady and I observed that she was quite brilliant. I was moved and I remembered telling myself that if she could be trained in driving and given the necessary support, she would be able to earn money. That was how the idea of establishing the NGO was conceived.

I began to talk to people of like minds and some of them loved the idea.” According to Bulama, one of the challenges the organisation was facing was getting supports in forms of loans from banks. She complained: “Whenever we approach banks, they give stringent condition. But we thank MoneyTrust Micro Finance Bank, for offering a lenient payment plan for the beneficiaries.” The chairman of the occasion, Mr. Adjarho Mohammed Oyibo said empowerment was one of the critical aspects in every nation’s life, which demands steady economic transformation.

Oyibo added: “This is a wonderful idea, which the organiser and her team had put together to come up with financial engineering. The women have been trained in a special way and have done exceptionally well. It is a seed that she has sown and this seed will begin to manifest in due course.” Speaking to the women, Oyibo said: “You have been trained and when you get to the outer world, you need to show that this training is not in vain. Since you are going to ride tricycles and vehicles in an urban centre like Lagos, where there is so much chaos, you need to be level-headed and differentiate yourself from the general behaviour of other drivers.”

A representative from AA Rescue, Mrs. Ibidunu Oladejobi, said it was a wonderful opportunity for the company, adding: “When Bulama approached us to train women not just in driving but also to become professional drivers we were delighted. AA Rescue is a wholly indigenous company whose aim is to instil and engrain the right motoring culture in Nigeria. Specifically, we are out to teach people the right way to drive because we have found out that there are many bad drivers who did not go for any training but picked a car to start driving. We have found a circle of bad driving going on, which is part of the cause of accidents on our roads.

“From statistics, we discovered that 95 per cent of road accidents are caused by human errors, which is because they are not conversant with road signs. It’s our delight to actually graduate our set of I-WOW professional drivers. This will enable the women to take charge, make money and become professional drivers who will be respected.”

The Vice Chairperson I-WOW, Mrs. Tinuade Fowler said: “We have seen the realisation of the vision that the founder has. All these women are being empowered and we have advised them to ensure they are unique in order to be different from other drivers.” While commending the sponsors for their support, Fowler urged people to join the train and identify with the sponsors and organiser. She also urged the 20 women to go into society and make a difference. She further advised the women to be focused, concentrate on their jobs and believe in God, who will surely assist them in succeeding in this new field.

