20-year Ilorin master plan unveiled

A 20-year Ilorin master plan designed to create five new satellite towns to take care of the growing population in the capital city and its environs has been unveiled. Chairman, Ilorin Master Plan Working Committee, Abdulmutalib Shittu, said during the public presentation of the draft master plan in Ilorin on Wednesday the new satellite towns would consist of necessary comprehensive amenities available in any modern society. According to him, there will be no need to get to the capital city to get all the facilities needed to live a healthy socioeconomic life.

 

