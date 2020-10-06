Metro & Crime

20-year-old arraigned for raping unconscious woman

A 20-year-old bartender, Joshua Toryile, was on Tuesday tried in an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, for allegedly raping a 22-year-old unconscious woman.
The police charged Toryile with two counts of conspiracy and rape.
The lead state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, alleged that Toryile committed the offence alongside an accomplice, who is at large, at 2 am on October 2, 2019, at No. 1, Professor Olagoke Olabisi St., Lekki, Lagos.
He alleged that the complainant, who is also the victim, and a housekeeper, attended a party and had become very drunk.
“She was taken to her brother’s home to regain consciousness.
“The defendant and his accomplice took advantage of the situation and raped her,” Owolabani said.
The prosecution added that the complainant’s brother caught the defendant and the accomplice in the act, NAN reports.
The offence contravened the provisions of sections 260 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Justice Abiola Soladoye then adjourned the case until November 12 for trial.

