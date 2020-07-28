20-year-old-girl: How I was gang-raped for 5-days, forced to have sex with my brother

….they also inserted rods, sticks into my private part

A 20-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), Tuesday narrated her ordeal in the hands of youths of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State who allegedly abducted her and her elder brother and held them hostage for five days before police came to their rescue.

Chioma, a native of Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State and the two other victims had gone to Ezzagu to market their goods which included indomie noddles, pampers and power oil.

They reportedly introduced an investment business in the business which people of the area were investing money and were receiving high amounts as their returns.

But the owner of the investment business reportedly ran away from the area with the payment of their customers stopped.

Angered by the development, the youths of Ezzagu rounded Chioma and her two other colleagues and allegedly abducted them and took them to a thick forest in the community where they reportedly molested Chioma sexually.

Police got wind of the incident and stormed the forest killing two persons and rescued Chioma’s brother and her her business partner.

One of the youths in the forest reportedly escaped with Chioma forcing the state government to ordered all the stakeholders in the community to ensure they find her within 24 hours.

The stakeholders organised a search party for Chioma and she was found with the guy that escaped with her.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists, the violated girl said she was repeatedly raped by five boys from the community while others used hands, rods and sticks and inserted into her private part.

“There is one company that employed me to advertise indomie, pampers, power oil and other products. Then in the business, there is what we called investment and win. If you put N1,000, you will receive N1,500. We were just doing that and we were paying our customers.

“One day, our boss travelled. I went to the office, I couldn’t see three of our colleagues. I only saw my elder brother and one other guy that was working with us. As we were in the office three of us, the youths of the community came there and started beating us asking us where our boss was. I told them I don’t know. They tore my clothes; pants and bra and took us to a thick forest and threatened to kill us.

“They started molesting me sexually; some had sex with me while some inserted their hands into my vagina while some pressed my breasts. After they finished molesting me, they said my elder brother must have sex with me.

“They beat my brother thoroughly and commanded him to start having sex with me. My brother told them that it is against our culture for a man to have sex with his sister. They insisted he must do it and pointed gun on his head. My brother had no option that to have sex with me, he obeyed them and had sex with me.”

