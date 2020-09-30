20-year-old girl’s body found in Delta school

…vital parts missing

There was an uneasy calm at Umusume community, Obriaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as a decomposing body of a 20-year-old girl was found in the community school. The victim, identified as Miss Anwuli Joy, was allegedly found in the early hours of yesterday on the Esume-Uku Primary School premises.

This came barely two weeks after a similar tragedy struck in Asaba, the state capital, when a 36-year-old lady, Miss Joy Obiageli, was murdered at her residence by her security guard and buried in a shallow grave in the same compound.

The vital parts of the body of victim of Obiaruku, including her hair, were removed.Although detectives attached to the Obiajulu Division have evacuated her body, it was linked to ritual attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident but could not ascertain if the killing was for ritual purposes or not. She said: “Her body was found on the school premises but none of her body parts was missing.”

In another development, the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, have urged the newly recruited 1,000 teachers and 75 education officers to strive towards qualitative service delivery and discharge their duties to the benefits of the state. Ebie, who declared open a two-day induction programme, organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Asaba yesterday, said he was part of the processes to midwife the recruitment as the immediate past commissioner in charge of the ministry. He recalled that a total of 52,505 applicants applied but 7,331 were shortlisted for interview.

