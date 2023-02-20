Law

20-year-old to die by hanging for armed robbery

Justice Olubunmi Abike- Fadipe of a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 20-year-old man, Nojeem Badmos, to death by hanging over his involvement in armed robbery.

 

In handing down her judgement, Justice Abike-Fadipe, who held that the prosecution has proved the ingredients of the two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery against Badmos beyond reasonable doubt, described his account of the incident as inconsistent.

 

According to the judge, the evidence of the prosecution witness, Adetokunbo Solomon (victim), was proven cogent and true. Justice Abike-Fadipe declared that Badmos in company of two others (still at large) did robbed Solomon of his bag and other valuables as he stood at a bus stop on his way to work sometimes in July 2019.

The judge held: “On his way to work at the bus stop somewhere in the Alagbado area of the state, he (Solomon) noticed a motorcyclist carrying two passengers approaching him.

“He suspected danger and began to run, but the two passengers on the bike came down and ran after him. He fell in the mud and the two others chased after him, caught up with him and beat him up.

 

“With respect to the offence of conspiracy to commit robbery, I sentence you to 21 years imprisonment. “With respect to armed robbery, and having been found guilty, you will be hanged on the neck until you are dead. May the Lord have mercy on you”.

 

