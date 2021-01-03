20 years after, Alaafin, Soun reunite, sue for peace, unity

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III) and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The Alaafin, who arrived the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Ayaba Memunat and Folasade on Saturday at 3.50pm, was ushered into the inner chamber of the palace by the wife of the Soun, Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi. Speaking, the Alaafin stressed that he was in Ogbomoso palace to seek counsel from the nonaganerian monarch among other issues. In his remarks, Soun who expressed delight on the visit, said, the last visit of Alaafin was around twenty years ago. The visit lasted about 25- minute.

