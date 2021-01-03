20 years after, Alaafin, Soun reunite, sue for peace, unity

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III) and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The Alaafin, who arrived the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Ayaba Memunat and Folasade on Saturday at 3.50pm, was ushered into the inner chamber of the palace by the wife of the Soun, Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi. Speaking, the Alaafin stressed that he was in Ogbomoso palace to seek counsel from the nonaganerian monarch among other issues. In his remarks, Soun who expressed delight on the visit, said, the last visit of Alaafin was around twenty years ago. The visit lasted about 25- minute.
Alleged N2bn fraud: Court forecloses Maina's right to file no-case submission
A Federal High Court yesterday foreclosed Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)'s righttofileano-case submission. Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, then ordered Maina to open his defence. Justice Abang held that Maina has had adequate time andfacilitytomakehisno-case submission but failed to do so.
Dangote: Elumelu's one of Africa's most innovative, ambitious business leaders
Africa's richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list.
JUST IN! #EndSARS: Protesters disrupt Obasanjo's Owu Day festival
Angry youths protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Units of the Nigeria Police Saturday disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The youths stormed the venue of the annual festival, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the
