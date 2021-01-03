News

20 years after, Alaafin, Soun reunite, sue for peace, unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The duo of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi (III) and Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade (III), have called on Nigerians to embrace peace and harmony in a bid to move the country forward. The Alaafin, who arrived the expansive Ogbomoso palace alongside his wives, Ayaba Memunat and Folasade on Saturday at 3.50pm, was ushered into the inner chamber of the palace by the wife of the Soun, Ayaba Olaronke Oyewumi. Speaking, the Alaafin stressed that he was in Ogbomoso palace to seek counsel from the nonaganerian monarch among other issues. In his remarks, Soun who expressed delight on the visit, said, the last visit of Alaafin was around twenty years ago. The visit lasted about 25- minute.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Alleged N2bn fraud: Court forecloses Maina’s right to file no-case submission

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A Federal High Court yesterday foreclosed Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT)’s righttofileano-case submission. Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, then ordered Maina to open his defence.   Justice Abang held that Maina has had adequate time andfacilitytomakehisno-case submission but failed to do so. He adjourned the matter […]
News Top Stories

Dangote: Elumelu’s one of Africa’s most innovative, ambitious business leaders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list.   He described […]
News

JUST IN! #EndSARS: Protesters disrupt Obasanjo’s Owu Day festival

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Angry youths protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Units of the Nigeria Police Saturday disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The youths stormed the venue of the annual festival, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica