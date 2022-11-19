Pastor Isijola Adeniyi, a graduate of School of Theology, is the Coordinator of the Zonal Headquarter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Power House of God, also known as Manna Ministry, based in Sango Otta, Ogun State. He spoke with OLADELE NAJIMU, on the ministry’s strides in the last two decades Excerpt…

What inspired your entry into the gospel ministry?

I was working at Ketu in Lagos, after I left the School of Theology; I was with my aunty, whose husband is a pastor. So when I joined the Bible School my intention was that when I graduate, her husband would help me to get a church, but unfortunately when I got there, things turned around. I had to leave that place. That was when I got a job at Sango Otta, Ogun State in a church called Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Itura, at Onipaka. I was a young evangelist by then and I was 26 years. I’m talking about 1999. I was the Assistant Pastor. They observed that I was diligent in my ministry, and the youth loved me, but I was contented with what they were giving me. I was earning N1, 000. After some time, we started a church from a rented apartment at Dental Bus Stop. I was paying N1, 000 as at then. Within a year and six months we bought our own land; that is how the ministry started in 2003. So we thank God for the progress today.

Were you still under Christ Apostolic Church when you started this ministry or you joined recently?

I joined from the inception when I established my church not now. I’m under 20 years in ministry have been remarkable –Pastor Adeniyi district. I work under the guidelines of CAC. I’m not a founder who is standing on my own. I’m under a district. This is a district headquarter, and have undertaking all the duties and obligations regarding that aspect.

What prompted you to establish the ministry?

You can’t establish a ministry without being called. It wasn’t my wish but a divine direction. You can hear this in many ways. God might speak to you, or someone might tell you to open a church, or you’ve vision for it, but what I know is that when you stand with God faithfully he would back you up. When I was young my vision has always been to be a full time Evangelist, I should be doing revival from one place to another. But all I could remember was that the last vigil I did at where I was working that time, the Lord showed me a vision, and I saw a land that was being cleared with big heap of sand. I was standing at the middle, and I was very small when I stood very close to the heap of sand, so it is divine direction, if not for divine direction it won’t be like this, this is the district headquarter. God We started from nothing, zero, and this is the fourth time we would be built the church.

How old is your ministry now?

I entered Bible School in 1994 and in June 1997 I left after spending three and half years. So I have been pastoring since 1997.

What has been your biggest joy in this ministry?

I’ve a lot, I will always appreciate God for the kind of members he gave me, they are people I love and cherished. I’ve never had any misunderstanding with them before. My relationship with the Council of Elders too was also mutual, you can’t spend three months in our church without seeing divine intervention from the Lord. I’m not saying I should be like Baba Adeboye or TB Joshua but I’m glad, I’m what the Lord has said that should be, with that I’m grateful to the Almighty God.

What is your secret to avoid failing as a man of God?

Christ is my secret. No one can actually describe this is how our service will be today, even me can’t explain it. Obedience, faithfulness and contentment; being okay with whatever you have. That is what has been pushing us men of God. I value my name. That name Isijola, which is why I always distance myself from anything that can tarnish my image.

Your ministry celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with the theme; Faithfulness, what prompted the choice of this theme?

I always pray that I should be more than this, but I always say that God should let me be as the way He wants me to be. There are some of my colleagues who are yet to achieve what I have done today. I am not ridiculing them but I am just being grateful for what the Lord has done. I believe that even if our father in Lord should come here, I know he is going to commend my efforts that I have tried. It is not easy to gather two or three people together. There are some people who are older than me who are striving very hard to get more members in their churched, but it is not working. It is just through the grace of the Lord, not the level or my prayers or fasting, but it is just God.

What are your expectations for the anniversary?

For the first three days we’ve revival, through that people make their supplications to God. Some of the people who made request and have been answered in the last two years, still come with new ones. Just like when Hannah went to Shiloh, she knew how sacred that period was, everybody know that when they ask the Lord for something He always answer them. On Thursday, all activities we have during anniversary are being embedded in Thursday early morning programmes. Friday is for sport, showcasing different talents and there are different prizes for the winners. The evening is for thanks giving, for what the Lord has done and is still going to do. The thanksgiving for the anniversary is on Sunday.

What should the people expect during this anniversary?

We should be expecting the hand of God. When I first started this ministry the highest offering was N250, even when we moved to start the church building we didn’t see N25, 000 offering but with that N15, 000 we started the building and the church keeps growing. What I am saying in essence is that even though we give someone money and he lacks the wisdom to manage it, there won’t be nothing to show for it.

What is your vision for the next 10 years?

Well, we should leave everything in the hands of God, but if I have enough funds we would expand, in terms of getting equipment in spreading the gospel to the people in different areas of the world. Already, we have three branches under this headquarter. They are at Iyana Imisi, Idiagbon and Owode; all of these churches emanated from headquarter. By next year, we’re going to start crusades from one place to another.

In what ways would you say people have benefitted from your service?

We thank God that we’ve a lot of members that are doing well in all fields, even people who were unable to gain admission, when they come to our church they gain admission to different reputable universities and institutions. Some of them are now graduates while some are still in school and some just concluded their National Youths Service Corp (NYSC).

Even some that came to this church with nothing, most of them are now house owners, and not a house, but beautiful ones, likewise some of them that had issues with their churches when they came their businesses boomed. We’ve different programmes such Operation Keleru Gberu (Let the owner of the evil load carry it), which is an annual programme.

It holds during the Lent period, it is for 40 days. Apart from that programme, on Thursdays we have Bible Study, which is an interdenominational programme. Our church is always open as we hold both vigil and the daily programmes, which have different prayer sessions. The anniversary is a biennial programme, which comes up once in two years.

What is your impression of Nigeria?

Nigeria would be better by His grace. That is what I want us to understand. We always complain about the government of the day. During General Muhammadu Buhari/Tunde Idiagbon regime, which started December 31, 1983 till 1985, things were hard. During General Ibrahim Babagida’s regime things were hard too. But during this administration some people are still making it. God should just make a way for us as I believe that Nigeria will be okay.

How do you see Christians’ participation in politics?

It is good. There is nothing bad in it. Politics exists in the Bible too, because if we Christians do not participate who will make it right? Is it the idol worshipers or traditionalists we want to leave it for? It is you that will know what you want to do. Some people said it is a dirty game, no, people who are dirty there were already dirty from home.

Can Christians join politics without compromising?

This might not be possible because of the society we find ourselves in. If you can’t beat them you joined them. Lots of Muslims are there, and they stood their ground firmly. If Christians run away and Muslims run away from it, there is no one who will do it better for us. We Christians must speak with one voice.

What is your advice to Nigerian youths given the way things are in Nigeria today?

I always tell people who are depressed that no one can motivate someone, except the person is ready and willing to help himself out of that issue. The youths should motivate themselves that even though it is worst than this, I must just make it. They should also stay focused, all what have be happening now have been happening in the past. Some people still find their way, even there are some difficulties some people face in their families.

