$200, 000 Rejection: Commission grants police officer special promotion to ACP

gifts N1m cash as integrity reward

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has granted a special promotion to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Daniel Amah, for rejecting $200,000 bribe offer by a robbery suspect in Kano State. Consequently, CSP Amah has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), barely two months after he was decorated with his present rank.

The officer was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bompai division, when a case of robbery was reported. Apart from the special promotion, the officer was also rewarded with N1 Million cash, in appreciation of demonstrable integrity. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had, last month, conferred the public service integrity award on the officer, who had earned commendation honours by two former Inspectors General of Police, and the current one, IGP Usman Baba. Acting Chairman of the PSC, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd), made the announcements at the presentation of a plaque of honour to Amah during the Commission’s plenary meeting in Abuja, yesterday.

“Today is a very great day…we are highly-honoured. it is something that is well-deserved. “It’s an exhibition to show Nigeria that we have people of honour, who can make Nigeria proud. We want others too to emulate the officer”

