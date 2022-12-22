200 babies born in Benue IDP camps

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, yesterday condemned the Federal Government for the continued neglect of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. He also said women in the various IDP camps delivered 200 babies this year. The governor spoke at the distribution of relief materials to the victims of flood and herdsmen attacks at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Makurdi. Ortom, who spoke through SEMA Executive Secretary Emmanuel Shior, lamented the humanitarian challenges facing his administration.

He said: “It is not a new thing for me to say that the population of IDPs keeps increasing because the attacks have not stopped because the attackers are usually Fulani herdsmen. This is the time they renew the attacks and kill our people and occupy the rural communities.

“This has continued without considerable support from the Federal Government. The state government has taken the responsibility of looking after the IDPs, and we said it repeatedly that this is not good on the part of the Federal Government because a government that is responsive and responsible cannot abandon her responsibility, cannot abandon the teeming population of IDPs that we have in Benue and I don’t think Benue State government should shoulder that alone.” The governor stated that security had been beefed up around the camps using the Community Volunteer Guards and other conventional security outfits to curb attacks by invaders. He said the 200 babies were the ones whose births were registered. “We also recorded several deaths of IDPs either within the camps or outside.

Some died through sickness, while others died from attacks unleashed on them while trying to live their normal lives,’’ he said. Items distributed to the victims included over 4,000 bags of rice, over 5,000 cartons of noodles, salt, palm oil, vegetable oil, tomato paste, mosquito nets, sleeping mats and mattresses, among others.

