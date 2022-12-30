200 displaced, houses destroyed as explosion rocks Rivers

Over 200 persons were displaced, with goods and property worth millions of naira destroyed, following a fire outbreak in Elekahia, a densely populated area in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday morning.

It was learnt that the fire, which started at about 8:30 am, was caused by a kerosene explosion.

Some of the affected residents have traveled for the festivities, while others were out for work when the fire started.

An official of the Federal Fire Service, John Nnemeka, said that they arrived early but were unable to access the scene because of the nature of the houses.

