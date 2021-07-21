Health

200 people being monitored after coming into contact with Texan who caught monkeypox in Nigeria

US health officials are checking 200 people in 27 states for exposure to monkeypox after coming into contact with a Dallas man who contracted the disease during a trip to Nigeria.

The man, who has not been named, was returning from Lagos, and had stopped in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 8 and 9 on his way to Texas – nearly a week before being diagnosed with the rare disease.

Monkeypox causes a blistering skin rash and feverish flu-like symptoms. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets and body fluids.

After being diagnosed, the man was placed into isolation at a hospital where authorities say he is in a stable condition.

CDC officials said they are working with state and local health officials to monitor those who came into contact with the patient and follow up on them daily until the end of the month.

The disease can be transmitted through respiratory droplets and body fluids.

No additional cases of monkeypox have been detected so far, STAT reported.

Those being monitored include fliers who sat within six feet of the patient or used the mid-cabin bathroom on the overseas flight.

Flight attendants, staff who cleaned the bathroom and family members who had contact with the man in Dallas are also being monitored.

Passengers who flew on the flight from Atlanta to Dallas with the man were deemed to have too short of an exposure period to be at risk, Andrea McCollum, the lead poxvirus epidemiologist at the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Disease, told STAT.

“We define indirect contact as being within 6 feet of the patient in the absence of an N95 or any filtering respirator for greater than or equal to three hours,” she said.

Incubation of the virus generally takes between one to two weeks.

People with more serious cases of the virus will often develop skin lesions, among other symptoms like rash and fever.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like illness and swelling of the lymph nodes and progresses to a widespread rash on the face and body,’ according to the CDC.
*Courtesy: Dailymail.co.uk

