200 youths benefit from MTN Foundation’s equipment grants

No fewer than 200 youths and young entrepreneurs have received equipment grants worth N40 million donated to them by MTN Foundation. The equipment grants were given to the beneficiaries following a fourweek long training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and business skills training organised by the foundation. The young entrepreneurs were awarded the equipment grants during the closing ceremony, which was held virtually on Friday, May 27. In her remarks during the training programme, one of the beneficiaries, Abigael Obaro, spoke on the impact of the training, and how she intends to use the grant to establish and grow her business. “The training has been an opportunity for me to learn how to upgrade my business, and I will be exploring every skill I have learnt and acquired during the training. Thanks to all the partners for investing their time and I thank MTN Foundation for the training and the grant,” she said.
Ibadan hosts first-ever Progressive Youth Festival
The much talked about Progressives Youth Festival took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium. The event was the first ever political event organised solely by young people and for young people, and the atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying. Youths gathered from far and wide in the South West […]
APC Chair: South/South Forum roots for Senator Musa
Ahead of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for February 26 in Abuja, a South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has asked party members and leaders to consider Senator Sani Musa as their choice. The Forum also asked the leaders to reject any candidate on the race that has issues with EFCC. […]
Ogun replants exotic trees on 3,000 hectares of land
The Ogun State government yesterday said it had replanted exotic and indigenous species of trees on over 3,000 hectares of land in Omu Forest Reserve in Ijebu East Local Government Area. The Commissioner for Forestry, Tunji Akinosi, said this in Abeokuta on the World Forestry Day. According to him, the move is aimed at discouraging […]
