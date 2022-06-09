200 youths benefit from MTN Foundation’s equipment grants

No fewer than 200 youths and young entrepreneurs have received equipment grants worth N40 million donated to them by MTN Foundation. The equipment grants were given to the beneficiaries following a fourweek long training on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and business skills training organised by the foundation. The young entrepreneurs were awarded the equipment grants during the closing ceremony, which was held virtually on Friday, May 27. In her remarks during the training programme, one of the beneficiaries, Abigael Obaro, spoke on the impact of the training, and how she intends to use the grant to establish and grow her business. “The training has been an opportunity for me to learn how to upgrade my business, and I will be exploring every skill I have learnt and acquired during the training. Thanks to all the partners for investing their time and I thank MTN Foundation for the training and the grant,” she said.

