2,000 Abia women get FG’s rural cash grant

No fewer than 2,000 rural women in Abia State have benefited from the federal government’s cash grant for rural women with each receiving N20, 000 cash grant in a ceremony in Umuahia.

In his speech at the event, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu explained that the programme was part of federal government’s numerous empowerment initiatives aimed at making rural women economically self-sufficient.

Ikpeazu, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a specific time-frame through various empowerment initiatives.

The Abia governor, who was represented by his deputy, also stated that his administration had prioritised and change OF NAME/confirmation of name change mainstreamed social inclusion and poverty reduction initiatives in its policy thrust as part of efforts to improve the welfare of rural women.

In a message, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajj Sadiya Umar Farouq, represented by the Permanent Secretariat of the Ministry, Mr. Bashiru Nura Alkali, noted that since the inception of the administration of President Buhari in 2015, the federal government had continued to pay more attention to the plights of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the prevailing economic challenges.

According to the Minister, the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the administration was aimed at poverty reduction.

The Abia State NSIP Focal Person, Mr. Chinenye Nwogu, while commending the federal government for initiating the programme, charged the beneficiaries to make proper and judicious use of the money made available to them. Some of the beneficiaries, who were mostly indigent and physically challenged women, were drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state

