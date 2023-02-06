200,000 Nasarawa NSIP beneficiaries thank Buhari

No fewer than 200,000 beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme thronged the Lafia Township Square to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for lifting most poor and vulnerable persons out of povertyinNasarawaState. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq while also thanking Buhari at a rally, explained that the total number of beneficiaries of N-Power, Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer and the National Home Grown School Feeding has helped the administration to wade out of recession.

Farouq stated that the National Social Investment Programme is unprecedented in the history of previous Nigerian governments, adding that the programme has helped to alleviate abject poverty in the country. The minister said: “I stand here on behalf of the poor and vulnerable in this country who are mostly the beneficiaries of our National Social Investment Programmes to appreciate you. If you look to the far left, you will see them waving as they appreciate you.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...