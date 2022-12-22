20023: Obaigbena, ThisDay, Arise TV and the limit of media arm-twisting

Adedotun Ajulo, Esq.

It’s election season in Nigeria again. It’s therefore not totally strange that the political landscape is getting charged with all kinds of raw emotions, jejune sentiments, deliberate vending of falsehood, half-truths, flagellation of toxic propaganda, amplification of misinformation and disinformation etc. all in a bid to cast a candidate or a political party in a bad light for the sole purpose of demarketing the candidate or the political party before the voting public.

Of a truth, though, this pernicious element of the electioneering process is not peculiar to Nigeria’s electoral culture alone. It happens abroad, even in much older and more refined democracies like the United States of America, France, and Germany, among others. The recent midterm elections in the US and even the presidential election in Brazil suffice to lend credence to this claim.

The difference between Nigeria’s brand, however, and the aforementioned is that the latter have institutions and robust media to checkmate the excesses of the extremists and political hooligans who hide under the guise of free speech to trade libel, defamation, propaganda and falsehood for political advantage.

Unfortunately, in Nigeria, it is saddening and unthinkable to know that some sections of the media that ordinarily should be setting nation-building agendas for the candidates and their respective political parties as the country inches towards the 2023 general elections have now become willing tools in the hands of desperate politicians and their agents to pollute the political firmament.

Sadder still is the realization that one of the nation’s leading media platforms – This Day newspaper in conjunction with its broadcast cousin, Arise TV – owned by Nduka Obaigbena, has now become the propaganda arm of the opposition PDP, casting aspersions at every available forum on the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the man destined by fate and diligence to win the 2023 presidential election.

“… I should here say that it is much to be desired that newspapers, television or news media generally should be free to bring to the notice of the public any matter of public interest or concern. But in order to be deserving of that freedom, the press must show itself worthy of it. A free press cannot be deserving of that appellation unless it is a responsible press. The power of the press is enormous. It must not abuse that power. If a newspaper should act irresponsibly then it forfeits any claim to the defence of qualified privilege. The press, in a society that upholds the rule of law as a way of life, has a solemn duty to feed the society with true facts and honest comments. That crucial function, in my view, tantamount to moulding, positively, public opinion?”

The above dictum is still very much apposite here. Perhaps, however, I should go further by saying that a press that acts irresponsibly will lose its claim to any defence: which includes the defence of fair comment.”

Per ADEREMI ,JCA (Pp. 14-16, paras. E-A).

Of course, the quoted position of the court above applies only to a responsible press.

The anti-Tinubu antagonism has now become a subculture within Obaigbena’s media enclave that virtually every columnist on This Day stable is now immersed in amplifying rhetoric, distorted and concocted narratives meant to obstruct the soaring popularity of the former governor of Lagos State.

The broadcast arm of the media enclave – Arise TV- is no exception as it continues to harangue and blackmail the presidential candidate of the APC to participate in its town hall engagements disguised as presidential debates.

For its penchant for purveying damaging falsehood against the person of Asiwaju Tinubu, the National Broadcasting Commission recently slammed a fine on the TV station for breaching some provisions of the national broadcasting policy. It’s pertinent to say that no provision of the country’s Constitution or the Electoral Act (as amended) compels a presidential candidate to participate in an election debate organised by any TV station.

The ownership of the station and simple profiling of its editorial crew show without ambiguity that the station is PDP and for the PDP. One of its marquee signings and the most recognisable face and voice on the station was the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Ogun State in the 2019 elections! There’s no record as of the moment that he has relinquished his membership in the PDP. It’s a no-brainer that the candidate of the ruling party will not appear on a compromised station with PDP apologists as its interviewers!

In any case, Asiwaju Tinubu has not broken any law nor run afoul of any convention that pertains to electioneering and election conduct in Nigeria by not appearing in a town-hall meeting remotely controlled by the PDP. He is way smarter than their plot. He was one of the first presidential candidates to release his manifesto entitled: ‘Renewed Hope 23’. He has participated in numerous campaign engagements, meeting critical stakeholders, and talking to the Nigerian masses using various communication channels at his beck and call. He has also taken his campaign beyond the shores of the country to speak to the international community as well as engage Nigerians abroad on the need to elect him as the next President of the country.

There’s also no iota of doubt that he is the most engaged and engaging presidential candidate in this campaign cycle. He has been touring the country, meeting stakeholders – women, youth, business leaders, religious leaders and many more – to sell his policies and agenda to them. In political communication, there are formal and informal methods of reaching out to the electorate and other allied stakeholders. The most strategic candidate will always blend the two methods by deploying the tools associated with each of them for his political advantage.

Adedotun Ajulo, Esq. is a Lagos-based legal practitioner and the Convener of Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT). He can be reached via his e-mail address ajulodotunoluwafemi@gmail.com

