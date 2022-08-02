2003: BoT meets over PDP’s presidential crisis

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet tomorrow on the lingering presidential primary crisis dogging the party.

The board is also planning to set up a special committee for reconciliation of aggrieved members, particularly the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement, said the committee would meet with all the presidential aspirantsin thelast special national convention of the party. Senator Jibrin noted with concern, thecrisisthattrailed the unveiling of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as presidential running mate.

He described the agitation as unnecessary, adding that “there is no any problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party, the PDP. “I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bringallmemberstogether as one and united family.”

According to him, what is happening in PDP could not be compared with the situation in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), especially the issues of Muslim- Muslim ticket.

The BoT chairman noted that some groups are already tryingtoresolvethepresidential running mate, adding: “Interestingly, the BoT, the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party is meeting tomorrow to discuss the issues accordingly.”

