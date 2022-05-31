Politics

2003: Ekweremadu set to join APC after high level discussions with party

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu Comment(0)

High level discussions are now at an advanced stage as all is set for Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ekweremadu, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Monday, met with the National Chairman of the APC Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The closed-door meeting lasted three hours at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, with sources close to the secretariat disclosing that although Ekweremadu requested for the governorship ticket of the party in Enugu State, but he was told that the party had already concluded its guber primaries where Chief Uche Nnaji, Nwakaibie, emerged candidate.

It was learned that the party told the former deputy senate president to join the party first with his supporters and other positions could be worked out for them and his supporters.

Although Uzodimma disclosed after the marathon meeting ended that he came to see his ‘friend’ for a tete-a-tete, many believed the meeting was to probably make a case for Ekweremadu who has already been edged out of the Peoples Democratic Political (PDP) political equation in Enugu State.

The embattled ex-deputy senate President was reported to have told the leadership of APC that he would consult and revert back.

Ekweremadu, who had been in the governorship race of Enugu state under PDP, suddenly announced his withdrawal, 24 hours before the guber primaries, citing irregularities in the April 30 delegates’ election of the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

INEC and arsonists’ threat to 2023 polls

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

The recent escalated attacks on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are threats to the nation’s electoral process. ONYEKACHI EZE recalls that such attacks were often perpetrated close to general elections   Who is after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)? Or rather, who is against Nigeria’s electoral process? Given the escalated […]
Politics

PDP presidential ticket: The odds against Atiku

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar seems to be going against the tide in his quest to contest the presidency in 2023 for the fifth time. Forces, known and unknown have been lined up to scuttle his ambition. ONYEKACHI EZE examines the opposition Atiku may face in the bid to pick the ticket of the Peoples […]
Politics

2023 presidency: PDP hopefuls take the lead

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

FELIX NWANERI reports that whereas All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential hopefuls are still caught up in the mind game that has characterised the build-up to the next general election, their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterparts have emerged as early birds of 2023 presidential race   The haze over the 2023 presidency is gradually easing off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica