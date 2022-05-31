2003: Ekweremadu set to join APC after high level discussions with party

High level discussions are now at an advanced stage as all is set for Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ekweremadu, and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Monday, met with the National Chairman of the APC Sen. Abdullahi Adamu.

The closed-door meeting lasted three hours at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, with sources close to the secretariat disclosing that although Ekweremadu requested for the governorship ticket of the party in Enugu State, but he was told that the party had already concluded its guber primaries where Chief Uche Nnaji, Nwakaibie, emerged candidate.

It was learned that the party told the former deputy senate president to join the party first with his supporters and other positions could be worked out for them and his supporters.

Although Uzodimma disclosed after the marathon meeting ended that he came to see his ‘friend’ for a tete-a-tete, many believed the meeting was to probably make a case for Ekweremadu who has already been edged out of the Peoples Democratic Political (PDP) political equation in Enugu State.

The embattled ex-deputy senate President was reported to have told the leadership of APC that he would consult and revert back.

Ekweremadu, who had been in the governorship race of Enugu state under PDP, suddenly announced his withdrawal, 24 hours before the guber primaries, citing irregularities in the April 30 delegates’ election of the party.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...