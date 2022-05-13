2003 Presidency: Court joins PDP, others in Emefiele’s suit against INEC, AGF

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday joined the Peoples democratic Party as third Defendant, in a suit filed by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The other defendants joined in the suit were John Aikpokpo-Martins, Olukunle Edun, who filed for themselves and on behalf of members of Save Nigeria, Our Fatherland. The trial Judge, Justice A.R Mohammed, however, ordered accelerated hearing of the suit and directed parties to ensure they file and serve necessary processes within the abridged time. The two defendants, who are 4th and 5th Defendants respectively said they sought to join in the suit on behalf of “all well-meaning and democracy loving Nigerians, except those who may be opposed to it”.

The Applicants who are legal practitioners and also the 1st Vice President, and National Welfare Secretary respectively of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) told the court that they are alongside the Plaintiff bound by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and have a duty to ensure its observance. “The suit of the Plaintiff raised constitutional questions and the determination of the same would radically affect the rights of the Applicants and all whom they represent. “The Applicants have the right to be governed and to ensure respect and obedience to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Plaintiff has no locus standi to file this suit considering the provisions of the extant Central Bank of Nigeria Act and other enabling Acts and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”. PDP’s joinder application was moved by Sebastine Hon (SAN), while Opeseyi George (SAN), representing the AGF, vehemently opposed the application. But Emefiele’s counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) said he purposely did not object to the joinder application because it was like a poisoned chalice, aimed at frustrating the case.

