2005 impeachment: Obasanjo a serial liar, says Ladoja

Former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, yesterday described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a serial liar over his Thursday’s comments on his (Ladoja) illegal impeachment in 2005.

While speaking as chairman at the 70th birthday celebration and launch of former Governor Christopher Alao- Akala’s book at the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan, Chief Obasanjo had said that Senator Ladoja paid dearly for not accommodating late political leaders, Chief Lamidi Adedibu and Alhaji Yekini Adeojo, reason he was impeached to pave the way for Alao-Akala to become governor for 11 months. Describing Obasanjo as being economical with the truth, Ladoja’s media aide, Alhaji Bashir Lanre Latinwo,in a reaction made available to Saturday Telegraph, noted with dismay that Obasanjo could stoop to an unprecedented level of a fabricator by telling lies against the Ibadan High Chief. Latinwo stated that Obasanjo’s assertion was an absolute disregard for truth, recalling that the impeachment of his boss was a kangaroo arrangement by Obasanjo and his stooge. He tonguelashed the former President for arguing that it was his (Obasanjo) failed third term programme that caused the unsuccessful impeachment.

He said: “The former President had forgotten that the nation’s apex court had ruled that there was no impeachment. Obasanjo can be forgiven because he is an old man who may not recollect the past accurately, anymore. “If not, why should he say that Ladoja became governor in 2003 through the grace of God, Baba Adedibu and Alhaji Adeojo, when the latter also attempted to become governor.

“Did Obasanjo forget that Adeojo contested the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) primary election which was held on December 24, 2002 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan? “Chief Obasanjo, in trying to rewrite history has forgotten that he told Baba Emmanuel Alayande in Ibadan on his birthday in December, 2005 that Senator Ladoja should resign his position as governor, otherwise he would be impeached? “And, true to his boast, the illegal act was carried out a few days later, but thank God the impropriety was quashed by the Court of highest jurisdiction. Let Chief Obasanjo be told, point blank, that no amount of damage control, his past is closely haunting him.”

