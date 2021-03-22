Metro & Crime

200kg drugs seized at Lagos, Abuja, Kano airports

Officials of the National Drug Law E n f o r c e m e n t Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted 200 kilograms of hard drugs at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

 

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said in a statement yesterday that a 41-year-old man, Adewuyi Olayinka, was arrested in Lagos while trying to export 650 grams of cocaine wrapped in two parcels to the United Kingdom through the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA cargo, Ikeja.

 

The Commander, MMIA NDLEA Command, Ahmadu Garba, said the drug was concealed in dry local pepper and herbal concoction popularly called ‘agbo’ In the same vein, 107 kilograms of hard drugs suspected to be Khat have been seized at the cargo shed of the Kano Airport while being exported to Canada.

 

The Acting Commander, MAKIA NDLEA Command, Mohammed Ajiya, said “the drug, which weighed 107kgs, was concealed in golden colour nylon bags covered with textile materials and labelled tea with a view to deceiving and misleading our officers.

 

“The so-called tea aroused the suspicion of officers at the cargo shed who insisted that it must be subjected to laboratory analysis and test before it would be allowed to go, because the so-called tea came from Lagos by road to Kano and our operatives wondered why the owner did not ship it via Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos. “Hence, the reason the shipment was delayed until a sample was taken and sent to our forensic lab for analysis.

 

The result came out positive for Khat. It has since been seized and is now in our custody.” Equally, an attempt by a trafficker to export 92.250 kilograms of Khat via Turkish Air through the cargo warehouse, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was frustrated and the hard drug packed in six cartoons heading to Goussainville in France confiscated.

 

The NDLEA Commander at the Abuja Airport, Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, said the clearing agent processing the consignment for export claimed the cargo was dried moringa leaves as stated in the airway bill but upon laboratory tests, it turned out to be hard drug.

 

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the lead anti- drug agency, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) commended the commanders, men and officers of the three international airport  commands for their vigilance and efforts to secure Nigerians and citizens of destination countries from the menace of illicit drugs.

