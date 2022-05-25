‘$200m needed to close AfDB’s food production plan’

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has said that he will seek the support of G7 member countries for the $200 million needed to close the financing gap for the $1.5 billion Africa Emergency Food Production plan recently unveiled by the bank. Adesina, who stated this during a meeting with development ministers of Canada, France, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, said the African Emergency Food Production Facility would provide 20 million African smallholder farmers with certified seeds, adding that the AfDB plans to invest $1.3 billion in the plan’s implementation. He explained that the emergency food production facility would be used to support African countries in producing food rapidly. Specifically, Adesina said that 20 million African smallholder farmers would be provided with certified seeds to fill the food shortfall caused by the disruption of food supplies arising from the Russia-Ukraine war. He said that facility had benefited from stakeholder consultations, including those with fertiliser producers and separately with African Union agriculture and finance ministers earlier this month. The AfDB boss noted that the price of wheat has soared in Africa by over 45 per cent since the war in Ukraine began. According to him, fertiliser prices have gone up by 300 per cent, and the continent faces a fertilizer shortage of two million metric tons.

He pointed out that many African countries have already seen price hikes in bread and other food items, warning that if this deficit is not made up, food production in Africa will decline by at least 20 per cent and the continent could lose over $11 billion in food production value. The AfDB president, who emphasised that African has what it takes to feed itself, cited the benefits Ethiopia has derived from the bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) programme. He noted that the climate resilient technology the country received from the TAAT programme had made Ethiopia not to import grain in 2022.

“We provided over 61,000 metric tonnes of seed – heattolerant wheat varieties to Ethiopia,” Adesina said, adding that the seeds had enabled Ethiopia to boost its cultivated areas of wheat production from 50,000 hectares in 2018 to 167,000 hectares in 2021 and to 400,000 hectares in 2022. Adesina said he learned that Ethiopia was now producing wheat on 650,000 hectares and is on track to cultivate two million hectares next year. The country harvested 2.6 million tons and plans to begin exporting to Kenya and Djibouti next year. “What an incredible story of success. Africa has what it takes to feed itself,” Adesina said. Ministers from several African states, including Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia attended the meeting, convened by Germany, which holds the current presidency of the G7.

Representatives of the African Union Commission, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Bank Group and the World Food Programme also took part in the meeting. Albert Muchanga, commissioner for Trade and Industry of the African Union Commission, said despite efforts across Africa to resolve food production, Africa remained a net importer of food, and stressed that the time had come to end this. Other speakers supported Muchanga’s views, highlighting the impact of the war in Ukraine, climate change, as well as medium- and long-term measures to ensure food security in Africa.

Senegal’s Finance Minister, Amadou Hott, said his government had set aside 11 per cent of its budget for the agriculture sector to help address the crisis. He added that the Senegalese government had increased its overall agriculture budget by 17 per cent. Describing humanitarian aid as a “band-aid” response, World Food Programme Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Advocacy, Ute Klamert, said the war in Ukraine must be seen a global turning point. International Labour Organisation director-general Gilbert Houngbo said the solution lay in transforming the food system and the utmost importance of social protection for the poorest. “There is nothing natural or inevitable about food shortages in Africa,” UK Development Minister, James Cleverly, noted. He also said that removing internal barriers of trade within Africa to demonstrate the benefits of free trade was yet another crucial point.

