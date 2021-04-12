News

200trn cubit feet of natural gas, our opportunity to rebirth our economy – Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri
 

Minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has described Nigeria’s huge natural gas deposit as an opportunity for Nigeria to re-invent its economy.
This is also as the Minister commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for being a far-sighted governor by choosing to partner with the Federal Government to draw-down the multiple benefits of natural gas for his people in Imo.

 

Sylva made the assertion while speaking Monday at the two-day State Consultative Forum on the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

 

While declaring the event open, the Minister for State said: “Nigeria is richly endowed with crude oil and natural gas. The country presently boasts of over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

AGS Tribe poised to improve access to digital resources for women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…launches #HERconomy Campaign Sequel to the launch of the AGS Enterprise Challenge in 2018 to showcase, empower and fund female-led businesses across Nigeria, AGS Tribe is set to host the maiden edition of the #HERconomy conference and unveil a ‘mystery product’ for women across the continent. The event which is slated to hold on Sunday, […]
News Top Stories

Lamentation in Senate over security challenges

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Senate was, yesterday, greeted by intense vexation, lamentation and threats over what it described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s failure to tackle the deteriorating insecurity in Nigeria.   The development in the apex legislative chamber followed a Point of Order and accompanying motion, brought to its floor during plenary by Senator Bello Mandiya (APC-Katsina), on […]
News

Tree planting: Ekiti, World Bank empower 100 farmers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti state government and the World Bank through sponsored Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) Initiative have promised to empower 100 farmers for planting of 5,000 hectares of trees in the state. The government said NEWMAP project would employ another 450 farmers for tree planting policy for the regeneration of the highly depleted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica