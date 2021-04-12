200trn cubit feet of natural gas, our opportunity to rebirth our economy – Minister

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri



Minister of state for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has described Nigeria’s huge natural gas deposit as an opportunity for Nigeria to re-invent its economy.

This is also as the Minister commended Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State for being a far-sighted governor by choosing to partner with the Federal Government to draw-down the multiple benefits of natural gas for his people in Imo.

Sylva made the assertion while speaking Monday at the two-day State Consultative Forum on the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) held in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

While declaring the event open, the Minister for State said: “Nigeria is richly endowed with crude oil and natural gas. The country presently boasts of over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves.”

