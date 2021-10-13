20123: brace up for leadership, Onitiri tells Nigerian youths

Nigerian youths have been asked to brace up now and take over the leadership of the country through the ballot box come 2023, to salvage Nigeria and their future.

This call was made by Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a press statement in Lagos yesterday.

Onitiri pointed out that with the present economic, political and social situation of the country, where nepotism, tribalism, religious fanaticism, leadership incompetence reign supreme, Nigeria needs urgent youths’ positive intervention because the past and present crop of leaders have failed the nation. “We democrats wish to call on all Nigerian youths to take back this country from bad leaders now ravaging its prospects. This call is very important now that the elections are just around the corner.

“There are no other people that can salvage this country from total collapse and looming disaster other than the youths. The youths have the population and energy going for them to achieve this urgently lofty feat,” Onitiri emphasised.

The socio-political activist recalled that historically, youths of most developed or developing countries constitute the dynamic labour force behind the development of such countries.

“Our heroes past in Nigeria started ruling in their prime ages e.g late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Chief Anthony Enahoro etc.

“Even our military adventurists took over power in their youths and some of them are still ruling us in Agbada in their old ages.

The main problem of this country is leadership. The country is bewildered by bad leaders who have neither vision nor mission”, he recalled.

Chief Onitiri said the youths now have the opportunity by sinking their tribal, religious and social divide, come together as a formidable team to actualize their dream of turning this country into an Eldorado where milk and honey flow.

According to Onitiri, what the youths should do is to form their own political party, select their own presidential, governorship and legislative candidates, rather than allowing themselves to be used by old politicians that would give them crumbs and use them as political thugs.

Alternatively, he said what the youths should do is to join the present political parties and take over the control in the parties and contest for elective positions on these platforms.

He warned that this period calls for strategic planning for the coming elections. They should ensure they all collect their PVCs, vote in the elections, protect their votes, and ensure their votes count.

The youths Onitiri stressed, should ensure they vote for youths that are well educated, have the interest of our country at heart and have vision and mission.

“The youths should ensure that they do not vote for aged and dying candidates as President, Governors, and lawmakers.”

He, however, sounded a note of caution: “This is not the period for protests and rallies as we do not want our youths killed.”

The social critic noted that Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with one of the largest populations of youth in the world.

“These youths have made tremendous impacts in their various professions. Nigerian youths are well rated all over the world as best professionals.

“With this residue of best quality, our youths should make use of the best brains as President, state governors and lawmakers to turn around our misfortune, ” Onitiri declared.

He added: “We can no longer allow our worst brains to continue to rule us whilst we push aside our world’s best brains.

Like this: Like Loading...