2013: APC chieftain warns members over struggle for ticket in A’Ibom

The National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and member of Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Senator John Udoedghe has warned members of the party in Akwa Ibom State to stop fighting over 2023 governorship ticket, saying he remains the authentic candidate for the party in the next election in the state.

He gave the warning yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, while addressing a press conference organised to mark his 57th birthday anniversary.

Udoedgehe, who noted that those who were opposing him before he defected to the APC had again regrouped to fight over the party ticket in 2023, said: “When I led opposition in Akwa Ibom State many years ago, those who were fighting me were in PDP. I told them that change would take over the country but they never believed.

Now, all those who were fighting me are now in APC and they have perfected their plans to fight me again even in APC that they hated.” Udoedgehe, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) advised the people of the state not to expect federal presence in terms of infrastructural development because President Muhammadu Buhari did not record winning votes in the state, but enjoined them to vote for the APC in 2023 to attract more development to the state.

He also blamed the youths for plans to outsmart their leaders by forming a juvenile party against the elders in 2023, saying such moves were counterproductive. He said: “When I became the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Area at the age of 33 years, I never stopped my elders. As a Senator, I was the Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation, and I was a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without smiting my elders.

Why should the youths plan to bench their elders now?” Udoedgehe, therefore, charged journalists to always investigate all facts in order to establish the truth about public officers, instead of publishing falsehood that reduces personalities to mere ridicule. “Please always cross check facts through investigative reporting and avoid being used by politicians to undermine some person’s integrity,” he said

