2013: Victory’s sure for Tinubu in Bayelsa, says ICC boss

The Coordinator, Independent Campaign Council for Tinubu-Shettima, Prince Preye Aganaba, has told his kinsmen in Odi, Bayelsa State, that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inevitable.

Aganaba, who spoke yesterday while celebrating the yuletide with his kinsmen in Odi Kingdom, Kolokuma- Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, dismissed any possible runoff, saying Tinubu would win the election by landslide, recalling that he predicted APC’s victory in 2015. He said Bayelsa State had benefitted from a plethora of projects he had been able to influence in his capacity as a stalwart of the APC.

Aganaba, a former senatorial candidate and governorship aspirant, called on his kinsmen and the entire state to identify with and work for the Tinubu-Shet-tima winning ticket to benefit from more projects after the poll. Aganaba explained that the ICC has the mandate to deliver the victory of Tinubu/ Shettima ticket at the grassroots and urged them to vote for the APC at the presidential poll scheduled for February 27, 2023. He said: “The victory of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is inevitable. The 2023 election will be won by the APC and that trajectory is inevitable.”

