2014 abduction: Zulum orders rehabilitation of Chibok school

as gov shares N11m to 83 families affected by insurgency

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was in Chibok on Monday, during which he assessed and ordered the immediate rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Chibok, where more than 200 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014.

Although the defunct Presidential Committee on North-East Intervention (PCNI) had done some work in the school, the majority of the roofs had been blown off when Zulum visited.

Governor Zulum’s directive was coming five years after the then Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in March 2015, secretly flew into Chibok and laid the foundation for the construction of a new school of international standard to replace the vandalised school.

The Federal Government under President Goodluck Jonathan had initiated the project without involving the state government. When Zulum visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok, nothing had been done as the school remained how it was since the day it was attacked by Boko Haram.

“I hereby direct the Ministry of Education to deploy a team of experts to assess the entire school and come up with a design and costing, so that I can approve the immediate reconstruction and remodelling of this school. We will also ensure that the school is allocated adequate teachers.

Already, I have given a directive for the recruitment of more teachers both on a permanent and ad-hoc basis that would include volunteer teachers.

Of course, before allocation of teachers, the reconstruction would involve the provision of all components of learning materials, including functional laboratories for sciences. By the time I return here, I want to see a completely different scene,” Zulum said.

More than 200 schoolgirls writing WAEC exams were abducted by Boko Haram, 219 of them were declared missing, 57 of them escaped days into their abduction. Of the missing 219 girls, one of them, Amina Ali, was found in May 2016.

In October 2016, 21 of the girls were released by the insurgents through negotiations, while another 82 were freed through negotiation in May 2017. The Nigerian military at different times rescued two girls, making around 106, the number of the girls freed while more than 100 had remained in captivity with their fate unknown.

Meanwhile while in Chibok, Governor Zulum sympathised with 83 families affected by Boko Haram attacks in Takulashi, a community in the local government, and directed the immediate release of N11 million as a social protection fund for them.

He said: “What happened in Takulashi is very unfortunate, we share your pains and we all believe that nothing can equal the value of a single life. However, I will present a token to support the 83 families affected,” Governor Zulum said.

