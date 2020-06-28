Politics

2016 guber: We’re surprised Ize-Iyamu didn’t sue Oshiomhole for defamation – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise that its former governorship candidate in Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu did not sue former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole to court for defamation of character.

 

Instead, Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate for this year’s election, reportedly said Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart.

 

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such as defeatism.

 

“Our party notes that Ize-Iyamu is not pursuing any defamation case to disprove the former governor. Instead, he is claiming that Oshiomhole also made certain fair comments on him,” PDP noted.

 

It challenged the APC candidate to mention any positive comment the former Edo State governor made about him during the campaign.

 

PDP wondered why Ize-Iyamu, who was allegedly devastated by myriads of negative public commentaries on him by Oshiomhole, is now claiming that the former governor also made some fair remarks about him.

 

The party recalled that Oshiomhole made unprintable remarks against its former governorship candidate, noting that the former APC Chairman said he would bear full responsibility for the statements he made against the now APC candidate.

 

 

