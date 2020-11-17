2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year winner, Opeifa, eyes global prize

The winner of the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Mr. Olasunkanmi Opeifa, has expressed the hope that he will emerge the best teacher globally in the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize 2020, billed to be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 3.

Opeifa, who teaches English Language at the Government Day Secondary School, Karu in Abuja, was said to have been shortlisted recently among the top 10 teachers in the world for the coveted global prize. “I am highly excited to be shortlisted among the final top 10 teachers for the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher prize.

This really meant a lot to me and would go a long way to boost my morale in continuously con tributing my quota to the growth of the teaching profession. And, having gone this far, I am highly hopeful of winning this prize,” he stated. Opeifa made the final list from a pool of 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries across the world.

According to the record by the Foundation, if Opeifa emerges the winner of the global award, he would become the second African to win the coveted prize and would be rewarded with $1million, the star prize.

The previous edition of the initiative was won by a Kenyan teacher, Mr. Peter Tabichi, who teaches science. The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, which enters its sixth edition this year, is being awarded in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The Global Teacher Prize was, according to the organisation, was instituted to recognise exceptional teachers who have made outstanding contribution to the profession, as well as spotlighting the important role teachers play in the society.

“By unearthing thousands of stories of heroes that have transformed young people’s lives, the prize hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world,” the Foundation added.

With 10 years to meet UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4), which is “Providing a Quality Education for Every Child,” the global teacher prize is partnering UNESCO towards ensuring that teachers are right at the top of the governments’ agenda.

To have won the 2018 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Opeifa was said to have been reputed for introducing a series of innovations and techniques in teaching and ensuring the mastery of English Language among his students.

To stimulate his students, he has been known to use edutainment/ fun-based learning in the teaching of English Language concepts, by linking essay writing with popular dance steps, and to demonstrate phonology and grammar, he has taken to rapping and hip-hop songs.

